Ben Affleck Is 'Depressed' His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Work Out: 'It Was Drama All the Time'

"Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," a source claimed. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."

The demise of the power couple's relationship has stemmed from the fact that Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, live two very different lifestyles. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a separate insider spilled.