Ben Affleck Is 'Depressed' His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Work Out: 'It Was Drama All the Time'
Ben Affleck is seemingly mourning the end of his love story with Jennifer Lopez.
According to insiders, the Argo actor, 51, has been coming to terms with the fact that his fairy-tale ending with the "Get Right" singer, 54, didn't play out the way he had hoped it would, as the two are said to be headed toward a split.
"Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," a source claimed. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
The demise of the power couple's relationship has stemmed from the fact that Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, live two very different lifestyles. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a separate insider spilled.
"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the source explained. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."
The pair, who rekindled their early 2000's romance in 2021, raised eyebrows when they put their $60 million marital home on the market earlier this month. "It’s pretty clear a divorce is imminent," an insider said at the time.
In recent months, the Air star and the Selena actress were spending more time apart due to work commitments. However, the distance between them began to make the cracks in their romance evident.
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source noted of Affleck and Lopez. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
The Good Will Hunting actor publicly acknowledged their differing ways of handling their public lives in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck said.
"Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,'" he added. "We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."
Star spoke to sources close to Affleck.