Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Doesn't Train for Film Roles With Husband Ben Affleck: 'I Work on My Own'
Jennifer Lopez is a lone wolf when it comes to prepping for her roles, whether she's on the stage or in front of a camera!
In a recent interview promoting her upcoming action flick Atlas — also starring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown — she admitted her rehearsal schedule can be "brutal."
"Eight, nine, 10-hour days every day dancing, singing, ideating, saying, 'That sucks. Start again. Let's try that number,'" she said of preparing for tours. "It's just a building of a whole show, you know, and that's a big undertaking. Which I'm about to really delve into."
When asked if her husband, Ben Affleck, trains alongside side her for work, she laughed.
"No, no, no. I work on my own," she shared, noting that the Batman actor was busy with his own career endeavors.
Although Lopez did not elaborate on how their busy schedules affected their relationship, according to a source, the couple have been spending their "first long stretch" apart and "dealing with it in different ways."
"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," the source said at the time. "But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody."
However, a separate source said she's giving her hubby more "breathing room" in recent months.
"Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her," the source continued. "He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves."
As for Affleck, "Ben thinks having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," another insider spilled. "J. Lo doesn’t totally agree, but she gets it."
"Ben and J. Lo are normally together 24/7, but lately, they've been spending time apart. Jen’s need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked," the insider explained. "He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow."
J.Lo and the Argo actor tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their relationship nearly two decades following their 2004 split.
They blended their families and now share Lopez's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Affleck's kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Lopez spoke with ET about training for films and tours without Affleck.