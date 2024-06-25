Money Problems? Jennifer Lopez Flies Commercial to Paris After Canceling World Tour Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Imagine boarding your regular flight to France and looking over to see the one and only Jennifer Lopez waiting in line with you?!
That's what happened to passengers who took the same commercial plane from Naples to Paris as the "On the Floor" singer on Saturday, June 22, when Lopez was shockingly spotted waiting at the gate of her Air France flight following a solo vacation in Italy.
In photos obtained by a news publication, the brunette bombshell could be seen wearing sunglasses in the middle of a crowd of travelers before boarding the aircraft and making her way toward a window seat of the plane.
While it was surprising to see Lopez — whose estimated net worth is a whopping $400 million — using something other than a private charter jet to hop from country to country, she notably was still seated in either business or first class.
Lopez kept her bodyguard close by while navigating her way through the Italian airport.
Once on the plane, her security also sat in the aisle seat of her row in an effort to block anyone from getting to close to the Marry Me actress.
Though her travel day was still a step up from basic economy seating, it certainly was no where near as comfortable as if she were to have flown private.
Lopez's flight to France marked the end of her relaxing vacation and the start of returning back to work, as the Shotgun Wedding star headed straight to Paris Fashion Week upon landing over the weekend.
Meanwhile, her husband, Ben Affleck, remains at home in California in the midst of rampantly spreading rumors the couple could be divorcing.
The Gone Girl actor further fueled split speculation after he was spotted not wearing his wedding ring during a lunch outing with his daughter Violet, 18, on Saturday, the same day Lopez was country-hopping overseas.
One day later, Affleck lashed out at paparazzi outside of his and Lopez's shared marital home after their flashing cameras were distracting the Air star as he attempted to reverse out of his driveway.
"Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident. Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway," he demanded. "Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident."
"Stop. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand? I can’t see," Affleck continued. "You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s---. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?"
