Jennifer Lopez, 54, Shows Off Toned Abs in Gorgeous Mirror Selfie: Photo
Jennifer Lopez is truly ageless!
On Thursday, May 2, the 54-year-old actress shared a stunning mirror selfie as she posed in a crop top and sweatpants.
The pop star’s toned tummy was on full display while she rocked a messy bun and big hoop earrings.
In response to the sultry image of the mother-of-two, fans gushed over how good the celeb looked.
“LETS GO 🔥🔥🔥,” one supporter raved, while another added, “So casual yet so stylish gorgeous and 🔥🔥🔥.”
“STILL DA ORIGINAL GLOW QUEEN 👸❤️❤️🙌,” a third person wrote, while one more joked, “JUSST NOTHING AN OLD GRANNY TRYING TO POST AND BEHAVING LIKE A TEENAGER!!!!”
The brunette beauty shared the upload after an insider gave a glimpse into Lopez’s marriage to Ben Affleck.
As OK! previously reported, the duo tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021. The Good Will Hunting actor and the Selena leading woman originally dated back in the 2000s — and even got engaged in 2002 — however, in 2004, they called it off.
Now that the pair have been married for almost two years, the source spoke on their relationship dynamic and how they're making things work the second time around.
"This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while,” they said, referring to the 51-year-old filming the sequel to The Accountant in California, while Lopez has been keeping busy in New York with numerous projects. "And they’re both dealing with it in different ways."
"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," the insider claimed. "But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody."
"The honeymoon is definitely over," they alleged. "The feeling is if they do want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior."
In addition to the long-distance causing supposed tensions in their relationship, Affleck’s bad habits also seem to get in the way of their love.
“J.Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” another source spilled. “She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it.”
“She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes. While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all,” the insider continued.