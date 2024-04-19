Jennifer Lopez Forced Former Costar Ryan Guzman to 'Pretend' He Was Single in Order to Promote Their Movie, Actor's Ex Claims

“She made my ex, oh my God, pretend that he was single to promote the movie,” the model alleged while on the “No Chaser” podcast. “The publicists, both of them, called me … so they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this."

Though Iglesias did not name Guzman, she walked a series of red carpets with the 36-year-old during the same time he and Lopez did press for the movie.

Iglesias then recalled an interview where the “On the Floor” artist claimed she didn’t know if Guzman was single.