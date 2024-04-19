OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Forced Former Costar Ryan Guzman to 'Pretend' He Was Single in Order to Promote Their Movie, Actor's Ex Claims

Apr. 19 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman fake a flirtation to promote their 2015 film, The Boy Next Door?

The actor’s ex Melanie Iglesias claimed the pop star forced her former flame to play up their chemistry in public in hopes it would create hype around the film.

Jennifer Lopez is married to Ben Affleck.

“She made my ex, oh my God, pretend that he was single to promote the movie,” the model alleged while on the “No Chaser” podcast. “The publicists, both of them, called me … so they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this."

Though Iglesias did not name Guzman, she walked a series of red carpets with the 36-year-old during the same time he and Lopez did press for the movie.

Iglesias then recalled an interview where the “On the Floor” artist claimed she didn’t know if Guzman was single.

Ryan Guzman and Jennifer Lopez starred in 'The Boy Next Door.'

“It was just, like, that sucks,” she said of the incident in which Lopez was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres asked Lopez if there was “anything going on” between her and the hunk.

Lopez then replied “no,” however DeGeneres pushed further as to whether Guzman had a girlfriend.

“I think he might? I’m not sure. I know he did.… I’m not in his business like that,” the now-wife of Ben Affleck responded.

Jennifer Lopez recently released 'This Is Me... Now.'

The former talk show host joked, “Not yet,” to which the Selena actress added, “You never know.”

Iglesias went on to explain how she and Lopez had met.

“We friggin’ met. What do you mean you don’t know if he had a girlfriend? We met. You squeezed the s--- out of my hand. I’m still black and blue,” the angry ex noted.

The Guy Code alum express how meeting Lopez was intimidating at the time.

Ryan Guzman dated Melanie Iglesias.

“I always felt she was someone to aspire towards,” Iglesias said. “She was someone who anything she wanted to accomplish she did."

“She met me, and she looked me up and down, and she gave me the hardest, firmest handshake in the world. I was like, ‘Ow! I’ll have my hand back, Jesus,'” she recounted. “That’s sad because you’re someone I love, like, it shouldn’t be like that.”

Though Iglesias didn’t like the idea, she agree to play along with the “Booty” songstress’ alleged PR relationship with her then-boyfriend — until he started coming home late.

“I was OK with that until it wasn’t OK… until, you know, coming home at 2 in the morning, I don’t know,” she stated. “I wouldn’t do that.”

“I also feel like, where’s your faith in the movie? You know what I mean? Why do you have to act like you’re with everyone that you’re in a movie with… I don’t get it,” she concluded.

