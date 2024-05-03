Ben Affleck 'Supporting' Jennifer Lopez as She Deals With Criticism: 'They Both Know This is Part of the Business'
Ben Affleck is reminding wife Jennifer Lopez to keep her head held high as she deals with naysayers.
Over the past few months, the singer has been the target of online bullies as tickets for her upcoming tour have failed to sell.
Some of her concerts were even canceled, and though sources claimed it was due to scheduling conflicts, social media users believe it's due to a lack of demand.
"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."
"Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate. She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some," the insider continued. "She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her."
"Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together," the insider insisted.
The source noted the spouses' family life helps them stay levelheaded regardless of what's going on with their careers.
"Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble. Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family," the insider spilled. "Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They're all kind and get along well,"
While Affleck, 51, has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, JLo, 54, shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
That being said, there is one point of contention in the stars' marriage: the actor's affinity for smoking.
"JLo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes. She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it,” the source explained, referring to how the Argo star is now sober after dealing with an alcohol addiction.
"She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes," the insider said. "While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all."
As OK! reported, the Maid in Manhattan actress has been trying to instill healthier habits into the dad-of-three.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," a separate insider shared, revealing Lopez also encourages her husband to come on runs with her in the afternoon.
