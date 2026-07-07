Jennifer Lopez Exposes Her Bra While Wearing Dramatic White Feather Coat in Paris: Photos
July 7 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez knows exactly how to make an entrance.
The singer and actress turned heads while stepping out in Paris for Haute Couture Week, serving another unforgettable fashion moment in a dramatic white feather coat that gave a glimpse of her cleavage and black bra underneath.
Lopez, 56, paired the eye-catching outerwear with oversized black sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek pulled-back bun. She left the statement coat open in the front, allowing her black bralette with crisscross straps to peek through as she greeted fans outside her hotel.
The "On the Floor" hitmaker completed the daring look with loose black knee-length shorts, chunky bracelets and a smartphone in hand as she made her way through the crowd. Surrounded by security, Lopez stopped to acknowledge admirers who eagerly held out photos and notebooks, hoping to score an autograph.
In another photo, the superstar flashed a bright smile while chatting with fans, showing she was in great spirits despite her busy schedule.
A Second Show-Stopping Look
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Later, Lopez changed into another striking outfit as she headed to dinner with friends.
The actress rocked a plunging black halter-neck corset dress that highlighted her figure. The gown featured a corset-style belt that cinched her waist, while the low-cut neckline gave the elegant ensemble an extra touch of drama.
The stylish appearance came just days after Lopez attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding wearing a black Bach Mai Fall 2026 midi dress with a velvet bodice and sculptural skirt. She completed the look with a Carolina Herrera clutch, Jimmy Choo heels, a massive diamond necklace and flower-shaped earrings.
Lopez Reflects on Heartbreak
Ahead of her back-to-back fashion appearances, Lopez opened up about some of the biggest lessons she's learned throughout her life, explaining that heartbreak has shaped her more than career milestones ever could.
During an interview released on June 30, she shared one of her strongest beliefs.
"Breakups are not a failure," she stated on "SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.".
The star, who separated from Ben Affleck in April 2024 after being married for under two years (21 months to be exact), explained that the end of a relationship should serve as a "launchpad into your next best self" instead of something to dwell on.
"I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak," she continued.
Looking at Life Differently
During the podcast, which is hosted from the New York City subway, the New York native reflected on why painful experiences often lead to the greatest personal growth.
"And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it. It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f--- happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself."
She also shared another perspective on relationships ending.
"Because if you go around your life and you're like, you know, breaking hearts, let's say, and you're the one who's like never feeling anything, you're the loser, you're never learning anything," Lopez shared.
Offering one more unconventional take, the actress suggested people should celebrate fresh starts instead of mourning them.
"We should have a party," she suggested. "People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.' Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."