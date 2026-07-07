Jennifer Lopez Exposes Her Bra While Wearing Dramatic White Feather Coat in Paris: Photos

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Jennifer Lopez knows exactly how to make an entrance. The singer and actress turned heads while stepping out in Paris for Haute Couture Week, serving another unforgettable fashion moment in a dramatic white feather coat that gave a glimpse of her cleavage and black bra underneath. Lopez, 56, paired the eye-catching outerwear with oversized black sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek pulled-back bun. She left the statement coat open in the front, allowing her black bralette with crisscross straps to peek through as she greeted fans outside her hotel.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Paris by wearing a dramatic white feather coat that revealed a glimpse of her black bralette during Haute Couture Week.

The "On the Floor" hitmaker completed the daring look with loose black knee-length shorts, chunky bracelets and a smartphone in hand as she made her way through the crowd. Surrounded by security, Lopez stopped to acknowledge admirers who eagerly held out photos and notebooks, hoping to score an autograph. In another photo, the superstar flashed a bright smile while chatting with fans, showing she was in great spirits despite her busy schedule.

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Jennifer Lopez in Paris 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4rNwKR12v — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 7, 2026 Source: @FearedBuck/X

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A Second Show-Stopping Look

Source: MEGA The actress later changed into a plunging black corset-style dress as she stepped out for dinner with friends.

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Lopez Reflects on Heartbreak

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez recently attended Taylor Swift’s wedding wearing a sculptural Bach Mai Fall 2026 dress paired with luxury accessories.

Ahead of her back-to-back fashion appearances, Lopez opened up about some of the biggest lessons she's learned throughout her life, explaining that heartbreak has shaped her more than career milestones ever could. During an interview released on June 30, she shared one of her strongest beliefs. "Breakups are not a failure," she stated on "SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.". The star, who separated from Ben Affleck in April 2024 after being married for under two years (21 months to be exact), explained that the end of a relationship should serve as a "launchpad into your next best self" instead of something to dwell on. "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak," she continued.

Looking at Life Differently

Source: MEGA Reflecting on her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez said breakups should be viewed as opportunities for personal growth rather than failures.