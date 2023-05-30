Jennifer Lopez Spotted at Jennifer Garner's House Before Ben Affleck's Ex Takes Emme and Seraphina to Disneyland
Jennifer Lopez was seen dropping her daughter, Emme, off at the house of her husband Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, this Memorial Day weekend.
On Sunday, May 28, J.Lo, 53, and the 15-year-old child she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony were photographed outside Garner's home. Dressed in a plain tight top with an opened black sweater and black, loose-fitting pants, Lopez chatted with the teenager as they made their way to the Los Angeles area home.
Emme opted for a white t-shirt over a brown sweater, long jean shorts and boots for her day with the 13 Going on 30 actress.
Emme's twin, Max, didn't appear to join her and stepsister Seraphina on their day at Disneyland with Garner.
Garner, Emma and Seraphina — who is Garner and Affleck's youngest daughter — were seen enjoying the rides at the theme park, with the actress even stopping at one point to take pictures of the girls together.
The 51-year-old kept it casual for their fun-filled day, dressing in a blue long-sleeved shirt with a yellow smiley face on the front, jeans and sneakers.
Garner shares Seraphina, 14, as well as Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, with the Argo actor — who wed Lopez in July 2022.
Garner's outing with the blended family's brood comes after Lopez recently got real about bringing their families together.
During an interview earlier this month, Lopez gushed that her husband is a "wonderful, wonderful father," explaining that he's a "father figure" to her twins, before gushing: "They love Ben!"
"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him," the Marry Me actress continued to tell Hoda Kotb. "And they appreciate him, and so do I."
Despite how great Affleck is with his parenting duties, Lopez pointed out that there are still challenges that come with raising kids.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They're teenagers — they're giving it to me!" she spilled. "They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."
Page Six obtained photos of Garner with the kids at Disneyland.