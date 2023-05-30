Jennifer Lopez Spotted at Jennifer Garner's House Before Ben Affleck's Ex Takes Emme and Seraphina to Disneyland

Jennifer Lopez was seen dropping her daughter, Emme, off at the house of her husband Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, this Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 28, J.Lo, 53, and the 15-year-old child she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony were photographed outside Garner's home. Dressed in a plain tight top with an opened black sweater and black, loose-fitting pants, Lopez chatted with the teenager as they made their way to the Los Angeles area home.