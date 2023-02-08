Jennifer Lopez Hits Dance Studio After Ben Affleck's Bored Facial Expressions At The Grammys Go Viral

There's nothing a little groove session can't fix! One day after Ben Affleck's stoic appearance at the 2023 Grammys went viral, his wife, Jennifer Lopez, swung by a local dance studio in Los Angeles.

On Monday, February 6, the mom-of-two bundled up in a tan furry coat, dark baggy sweatpants and a classic pair of Timberland boots, but she added a hint of glam with a Dior purse and bedazzled cup.