Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Duped' by Short-Lived Ben Affleck Marriage: 'She Doesn't Understand Why He Was Done So Fast'
Jennifer Lopez is still reeling from the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck.
Despite the "Get Right" singer, 55, officially filing for divorce from the Argo star, 52, on Tuesday, August 20, two years after they tied the knot, Lopez has been trying to figure out what went wrong with their fairytale ending.
According to insiders, the Selena actress "didn't want their marriage to end, but it was clear that Ben was not into it."
"The honeymoon phase was very quick for them. Their differences came out early on in the relationship after they got married and were arguing," the source added. "Being private meant different things to the two and drove a wedge between them. Their relationship was like 'opposites attract' until it wasn't."
The former pair, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, began to show signs of distance between them in the spring. According to Lopez's filing, the listed date of separation was April 26, 2024.
Per sources, the Maid in Manhattan alum "feels upset" and "somewhat duped" about the end of their romance. "She really believes he is the love of her life, but she doesn't understand why he was done so fast," the insider added.
As for Affleck, Lopez's need to be in the spotlight became too much for him to take on. "He still has love for her but couldn't handle everything that came with being married to her," the insider explained.
While Lopez may still be licking her wounds about the breakup, she's not sad about keeping her giant engagement rings from the Boston native. "This isn't the first time Jen has kept the bling," a source spilled.
“Back in 2003, after their first engagement went up in flames, Jennifer held on to a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth a cool $3.52 million. Fast-forward to 2024, and now she has no intention of parting with the latest gem!” the insider revealed of the New York native and what she held onto after their first spin around the block. “It was a gift. Just because the relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn’t mind — he’s done this twice already! It’s not like he didn’t know what he was getting into!”
Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Lopez.