OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Duped' by Short-Lived Ben Affleck Marriage: 'She Doesn't Understand Why He Was Done So Fast'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been licking her wounds after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is still reeling from the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Despite the "Get Right" singer, 55, officially filing for divorce from the Argo star, 52, on Tuesday, August 20, two years after they tied the knot, Lopez has been trying to figure out what went wrong with their fairytale ending.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feels dupe short lived ben affleck marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been left feeling 'duped' by the demise of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

According to insiders, the Selena actress "didn't want their marriage to end, but it was clear that Ben was not into it."

"The honeymoon phase was very quick for them. Their differences came out early on in the relationship after they got married and were arguing," the source added. "Being private meant different things to the two and drove a wedge between them. Their relationship was like 'opposites attract' until it wasn't."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feels dupe short lived ben affleck marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement

The former pair, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, began to show signs of distance between them in the spring. According to Lopez's filing, the listed date of separation was April 26, 2024.

Per sources, the Maid in Manhattan alum "feels upset" and "somewhat duped" about the end of their romance. "She really believes he is the love of her life, but she doesn't understand why he was done so fast," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feels dupe short lived ben affleck marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

As for Affleck, Lopez's need to be in the spotlight became too much for him to take on. "He still has love for her but couldn't handle everything that came with being married to her," the insider explained.

While Lopez may still be licking her wounds about the breakup, she's not sad about keeping her giant engagement rings from the Boston native. "This isn't the first time Jen has kept the bling," a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feels dupe short lived ben affleck marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their first engagement in 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“Back in 2003, after their first engagement went up in flames, Jennifer held on to a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth a cool $3.52 million. Fast-forward to 2024, and now she has no intention of parting with the latest gem!” the insider revealed of the New York native and what she held onto after their first spin around the block. “It was a gift. Just because the relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn’t mind — he’s done this twice already! It’s not like he didn’t know what he was getting into!”

Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Lopez.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.