Jennifer Lopez 'Relieved' She Filed for Divorce From Ben Affleck After Months in Limbo: 'It's Been Almost Torture for Her to Wait Around'
Jennifer Lopez is trying to keep her head held high in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck.
According to an insider, the singer is "doing as well as she can" just one week after she filed to end their two-year marriage.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," the insider explained to a news outlet. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."
However, pulling the trigger was needed for her mental health, as the source said she now "seems relieved."
"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the insider added. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."
As OK! reported, whispers of marital strife began in May after the pair hadn't been seen together in over a month.
Though they eventually reunited, divorce rumors soon started to swirl as they spent less time together and listed their marital home on the market.
One source claimed the Justice League actor, 52, was letting his estranged wife, 55, pull the trigger on the divorce since he was the one who wanted out.
Insiders revealed the exes couldn't get on the same page when it came to certain lifestyle aspects, and Affleck's moodiness also contributed to the split.
"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to," one source shared.
"They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," they continued. "But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is. The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."
The two have a long history together, having first started dating in the early 2000s and becoming engaged. However, they called it off by early 2004.
The pair reconnected in the spring of 2021 and got married the following year.
