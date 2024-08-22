OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Loved Each Other' But Were 'Very Different People' Who Couldn't Make Marriage Work

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Love wasn't enough to save Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The love was there between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — but that didn't change the fate of their marriage.

The "On the Floor" singer pulled the plug on her relationship with the Gone Girl actor on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of the former flames' follow-up wedding in Georgia.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck really loved different people marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'really loved each other,' a source insisted.

Before their split — which Lopez cited as April 26 per divorce documents — a source insisted the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and Affleck "really loved each other."

"It happened quickly," the insider explained to a news publication regarding Lopez and Affleck's second shot at love. (The duo was initially engaged in the early 2000s but called it quits on their plans to marry until they rekindled in 2021.)

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck really loved different people marriage
Source: MEGA

The A-list stars tied the knot in 2022 after calling off their first engagement in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

"They were really going to give it a try, and they did," the confidante continued. "These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it."

At the end of the day, Affleck and Lopez are ultimately "very different people."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck really loved different people marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," the insider noted.

While opposites are supposed to attract, the Shotgun Wedding actress and the Air star simply couldn't meet in the middle, it seems.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in February, Affleck shed light on his and Lopez's extreme differences when it comes to approaching fame during their documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media," the Argo actor detailed. "Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't want the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck really loved different people marriage
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had opposite approaches to life in the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding Lopez's desire to stay in the spotlight, the Marry Me star mentioned of Affleck: "I don't think he is comfortable with me doing this, but he loves me and he knows I'm an artist and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me from making the music I made and writing the words that I wrote. That’s going to happen and he doesn’t want to stop me."

Lopez emphasized, "He wants to do that [for me], but that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

People spoke to a source about Lopez and Affleck.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.