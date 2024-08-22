Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Loved Each Other' But Were 'Very Different People' Who Couldn't Make Marriage Work
The love was there between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — but that didn't change the fate of their marriage.
The "On the Floor" singer pulled the plug on her relationship with the Gone Girl actor on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of the former flames' follow-up wedding in Georgia.
Before their split — which Lopez cited as April 26 per divorce documents — a source insisted the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and Affleck "really loved each other."
"It happened quickly," the insider explained to a news publication regarding Lopez and Affleck's second shot at love. (The duo was initially engaged in the early 2000s but called it quits on their plans to marry until they rekindled in 2021.)
"They were really going to give it a try, and they did," the confidante continued. "These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it."
At the end of the day, Affleck and Lopez are ultimately "very different people."
"She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," the insider noted.
While opposites are supposed to attract, the Shotgun Wedding actress and the Air star simply couldn't meet in the middle, it seems.
- Jennifer Lopez's Fans 'Feel Sorry for' Her Children as Singer Goes Through Fourth Divorce: 'She Makes a Mockery of Marriage'
- Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to 'Hang in There' 1 Day After Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce: Watch
- 'Selfish' Ben Affleck Was 'Impossible to Be Married to' as Jennifer Lopez Grew 'Exhausted' Trying to 'Lift His Spirits': Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Back in February, Affleck shed light on his and Lopez's extreme differences when it comes to approaching fame during their documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media," the Argo actor detailed. "Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't want the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."
Regarding Lopez's desire to stay in the spotlight, the Marry Me star mentioned of Affleck: "I don't think he is comfortable with me doing this, but he loves me and he knows I'm an artist and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me from making the music I made and writing the words that I wrote. That’s going to happen and he doesn’t want to stop me."
Lopez emphasized, "He wants to do that [for me], but that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse."
People spoke to a source about Lopez and Affleck.