Ben Affleck's 'Erratic Mood Swings' Contributed to Jennifer Lopez Split: 'They Were Trying to Work Through It'
Ben Affleck has gone through a lot of ups and downs recently — literally.
According to an insider, The Town actor’s changing moods greatly contributed to the rift between him and Jennifer Lopez before she filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20.
"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source spilled of the father-of-three, who shares Violet,18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the confidante added, noting that Affleck would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to showing “the deepest, darkest behavior.”
“I think he was signaling a message to the press,” they claimed. “But yet participating.”
Since April, Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, have been living on opposite coasts as they attempted to salvage their marriage. However, eventually, the duo decided to call it quits for good.
“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the insider dished.
“But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is,” they explained. “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”
As OK! previously reported, a second source shared further details about the last few months of the celebs’ union.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” the insider said of the “On the Floor” singer, who filed for divorce on the same day she and the Good Will Hunting alum had their wedding ceremony in Georgia. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
While the romance was the “big love Jennifer believes in,” it was “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the confidante claimed.
The divorce filing indicated the date of the duo’s separation as April 26. The legal paperwork also noted that Lopez would drop Affleck from her name.
“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source continued. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”
