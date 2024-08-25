Ben Affleck's 'Erratic Mood Swings' Contributed to Jennifer Lopez Split: 'They Were Trying to Work Through It'

"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source spilled of the father-of-three, who shares Violet,18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the confidante added, noting that Affleck would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to showing “the deepest, darkest behavior.”