OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck's 'Erratic Mood Swings' Contributed to Jennifer Lopez Split: 'They Were Trying to Work Through It'

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck apparently had 'giant mood swings' during his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

By:

Aug. 25 2024, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ben Affleck has gone through a lot of ups and downs recently — literally.

According to an insider, The Town actor’s changing moods greatly contributed to the rift between him and Jennifer Lopez before she filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck erratic mood swings jennifer lopez split trying work
Source: MEGA

The insider said the 'toxicity was pervasive' in the couple's relationship.

"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source spilled of the father-of-three, who shares Violet,18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the confidante added, noting that Affleck would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to showing “the deepest, darkest behavior.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I think he was signaling a message to the press,” they claimed. “But yet participating.”

Since April, Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, have been living on opposite coasts as they attempted to salvage their marriage. However, eventually, the duo decided to call it quits for good.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck erratic mood swings jennifer lopez split trying work
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez listed April 26 as the couple's date of separation in the divorce filing.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the insider dished.

“But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is,” they explained. “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck erratic mood swings jennifer lopez split trying work
Source: MEGA

The source noted how the 'world was rooting for' Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to have a fairytale romance.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a second source shared further details about the last few months of the celebs’ union.

“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” the insider said of the “On the Floor” singer, who filed for divorce on the same day she and the Good Will Hunting alum had their wedding ceremony in Georgia. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck erratic mood swings jennifer lopez split trying work
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were apparently trying to 'work through' their issues before filing for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

While the romance was the “big love Jennifer believes in,” it was “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the confidante claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The divorce filing indicated the date of the duo’s separation as April 26. The legal paperwork also noted that Lopez would drop Affleck from her name.

“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source continued. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”

People spoke to the insider about Affleck's mood swings.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.