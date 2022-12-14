Jennifer Lopez Shares Passionate Parking Lot Kiss With Ben Affleck While Christmas Shopping
Jennifer Lopez doesn't need a mistletoe to steal a kiss from Ben Affleck.
Still enjoying newlywed bliss ahead of the holidays, the Hollywood couple was seen showing each other love while they did some last-minute Christmas shopping with J.Lo's son, Max, 14, in upscale Brentwood, Calif.
Lopez — looking effortlessly stylish in a long green coat she wore over a plain white t-shirt that was tucked into a pair of trousers — shared a passionate kiss with her hubby in the shopping center's parking lot after splurging on gifts for their family and friends on Monday, December 12.
The family's day out also consisted of Affleck stepping away from checking out the shops to take a cigarette break before returning to his wife and stepson. And while the brunette beauty — who stunned in a messy bun — browsed a high-end clothing store solo, Affleck took Max to pick up some large sodas from a nearby food stand.
After picking out their drinks of choice, Affleck was photographed holding his family close as they walked the streets, with one arm resting on Max's shoulder and his other hand intertwined with the Global pop star. The Gone Girl actor dressed for the casual occasion in a marled gray blazer over a black T-shirt, completing his ensemble with dark jeans and white Nike sneakers.
This holiday season marks the rekindled couple's first as man and wife after tying the knot twice over the summer.
Lopez and Affleck — who reconciled in the Spring of 2021 after the musician called it quits with fiancé Alex Rodriguez — were also seen Christmas shopping together earlier this month for their joint brood, including Max's twin, Emme, both of whom the "On The Floor" singer shares with Marc Anthony.
Aside from being stepdad to Lopez's offspring, Affleck shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The coparents have managed to sustain a healthy coparenting relationship since going their separate ways in 2016, with Affleck's old and new flames even sparking their own friendship.
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," a source spilled in October, adding that the 13 Going on 30 actress, 50, "can’t believe how sweet" the Hustlers actress, 53, is to her kids. "They really enjoy each other."