Jennifer Lopez Shares Cryptic Song About Cheating as Fans Wonder If Lyrics Relate to Singer's Husband Ben Affleck

Was Jennifer Lopez sending a secret message in her latest Instagram post? The "On the Floor" singer recently attached a cryptic song about cheating to an upload shared to social media. While the post was meant to promote her cocktail brand, Delola, fans thought she might have been hinting at rumored issues within her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez recently shared a remix of her old song via Instagram, causing fans to wonder if the lyrics were related to her husband, Ben Affleck.

The video featured Lopez, 55, looking stunning in a yellow and white striped tank top as she lounged by the swimming pool of her and Affleck's $60 million Los Angeles mansion — which was notably listed for sale last month amid speculation a divorce is on the horizon. Unlike recent sightings, the Marry Me actress had her wedding rings on her finger.

"Slush summer crush," the caption of the post read, as a remix of her old song "If You Had My Love" was attached as audio to the upload. Fans quickly guessed the song was meant as a message for Affleck, considering it details a story about a love that was lost. The catchy tune additionally references infidelity — though no reports have claimed suspicions of cheating on the Gone Girl actor's behalf thus far.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's song 'If You Had My Love' tells a story about a lost love.

"Is this song for Ben???" one follower asked, according to Daily Mail. The song in question's lyrics read: "If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust, would you comfort me? And if somehow you knew, that your love would be untrue, would you lie to me? And call me baby."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be divorcing after two years of marriage.

"Now if I give you me, this is how it's got to be, first of all, I won't take you cheating on me/ Tell me who can I trust, if I can't trust in you/ And I refuse to let you play me for a fool/ You said that we, could possibly, spend eternity, see that's what you told me," Lopez sings in the track. The lyrics continue: "That's what you said, but if you want me, you have to be, fulfilling all my dreams, if you really want me, babe."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's abnormal love story spans across two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

On the same day the Shotgun Wedding star shared her cryptic Instagram post, Violet was spotted out and about in a dress once worn by the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker for a date with her husband on Valentine's Day 2023. Violet was also seen hanging out with her stepmom in the Hamptons in July, where the Atlas actress spent her 55th birthday without Affleck.