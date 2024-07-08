Jennifer Lopez Posts Song About Being Single After Spending July 4th Away From Husband Ben Affleck
Is Jennifer Lopez sending a message to husband Ben Affleck? It sure seems like it!
On Sunday, July 7, the hitmaker, 54, posted a song about being single, writing, "Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso … ☀️🌴."
In the video, the "Jenny From the Block" songstress is seen rolling around in the sand as she sports a sparkly bikini top and denim shorts. In the bop, she sings: "Her life is better now without him … She doesn’t need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail.”
“He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms," she sings in a different section of the song.
People immediately took to the comments section to cheer Lopez on during this tough time in her life.
"Change the path!!! Just keep pushing through and make that change…. I love you very much Jen, I hope you know that 💜," one person wrote, while another said, "if something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that change, move, and dance."
A third person added, "Don't worry about anyone and just focus on your path. Don't stop dancing, be happy. When you focus on your path, everything finds its way. You have a nature that does not give up, and I learned this from you. Don't look back. Always forward. Love SM BİG SİS 🫂❤️🍀🌹."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and the 51-year-old actor have barely been seen with one another in public as of late.
The pair even spent the July 4th holiday apart, as the Maid in Manhattan lead was seen in the Hamptons, while Affleck stayed home on the West Coast.
Despite their marital issues, it looks like Lopez is trying to do everything to make their romance work, as she was seen wearing a "B" charm bracelet in Bridgehampton in early July.
But it seems like Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, wants her daughter to cut the Gone Girl star loose.
"Jennifer's mom told her, 'Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'" a source spilled of the pair, who rekindled their romance in 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The insider alleged Rodríguez told her daughter "that she's wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor."
"He was not the person she built him up to be," the insider dished. "It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for."