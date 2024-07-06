Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing 'B' Charm Bracelet as Singer Remains Away From Husband Ben Affleck

On Friday, July 5, the “On the Floor” singer was spotted shopping in Bridgehampton while wearing a “B” charm bracelet despite rumors she and Affleck are on the brink of divorce .

Jennifer Lopez spent the Fourth of July in New York.

The Selena star, 54 — who has been spending time apart from her man — was accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina, and some friends. She stepped out in a white linen shirt, matching pants, and a tan hat.

The actress additionally accessorized her outfit with the notable bracelet, some large sunglasses and big hoop earrings.