Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing 'B' Charm Bracelet as Singer Remains Away From Husband Ben Affleck
Is Jennifer Lopez sending a message to Ben Affleck?
On Friday, July 5, the “On the Floor” singer was spotted shopping in Bridgehampton while wearing a “B” charm bracelet despite rumors she and Affleck are on the brink of divorce.
The Selena star, 54 — who has been spending time apart from her man — was accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina, and some friends. She stepped out in a white linen shirt, matching pants, and a tan hat.
The actress additionally accessorized her outfit with the notable bracelet, some large sunglasses and big hoop earrings.
Despite constant speculation the couple have called it quits, Lopez was recently seen wearing her wedding ring again after she and the Good Will Hunting actor have both been sporadically spotted with and without their rings in recent months.
On Thursday, July 4, Lopez was seen in New York City, where she was shopping yet again with Medina, in a pair of khaki pants, a striped button-down shirt, a wide-brimmed hat and her classic hoops.
While Lopez spent the holiday on the east coast, Affleck enjoyed Independence Day at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles, Calif.
Affleck had a meal with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's two eldest kids, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, who now goes by Fin.
While neither Lopez and Affleck have filed for divorce, the hitmaker’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is apparently urging her daughter to call it quits.
"Jennifer's mom told her, 'Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'" a source revealed.
The insider claimed Rodríguez told Lopez "that she's wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor."
However, "he was not the person she built him up to be," the confidante noted, adding: "It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for."
According to the source, Lopez feels the same, as they alleged the "Let's Get Loud" artist "currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree."
"They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life — focus on her kids and career," they concluded.