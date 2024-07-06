OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing 'B' Charm Bracelet as Singer Remains Away From Husband Ben Affleck

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Jennifer Lopez sending a message to Ben Affleck?

On Friday, July 5, the “On the Floor” singer was spotted shopping in Bridgehampton while wearing a “B” charm bracelet despite rumors she and Affleck are on the brink of divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez wearing b charm bracelet away husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez spent the Fourth of July in New York.

The Selena star, 54 — who has been spending time apart from her man — was accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina, and some friends. She stepped out in a white linen shirt, matching pants, and a tan hat.

The actress additionally accessorized her outfit with the notable bracelet, some large sunglasses and big hoop earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite constant speculation the couple have called it quits, Lopez was recently seen wearing her wedding ring again after she and the Good Will Hunting actor have both been sporadically spotted with and without their rings in recent months.

On Thursday, July 4, Lopez was seen in New York City, where she was shopping yet again with Medina, in a pair of khaki pants, a striped button-down shirt, a wide-brimmed hat and her classic hoops.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez wearing b charm bracelet away husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be on the brink of divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

While Lopez spent the holiday on the east coast, Affleck enjoyed Independence Day at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles, Calif.

Affleck had a meal with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's two eldest kids, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, who now goes by Fin.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez wearing b charm bracelet away husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck spent the Fourth of July in L.A.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

While neither Lopez and Affleck have filed for divorce, the hitmaker’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is apparently urging her daughter to call it quits.

"Jennifer's mom told her, 'Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'" a source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez wearing b charm bracelet away husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider claimed Rodríguez told Lopez "that she's wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor."

However, "he was not the person she built him up to be," the confidante noted, adding: "It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

According to the source, Lopez feels the same, as they alleged the "Let's Get Loud" artist "currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree."

"They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life — focus on her kids and career," they concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.