Jennifer Garner 'Has No Choice' But to 'Pick Up the Pieces' of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Broken Relationship': Source

"The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," the source explained. "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."

"People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating," the source continued. "Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story."