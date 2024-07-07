OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner 'Has No Choice' But to 'Pick Up the Pieces' of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Broken Relationship': Source

jennifer garner pick up pieces ben affleck jennifer lopez relationship pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Garnerr is determined to help ex-husband Ben Affleck through the tough times as rumors swirl he's headed for divorce from current wife Jennifer Lopez.

Garner — who shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the Batman actor — has been visiting with him "a few times a week," according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez furious matt damon jennifer garner siding ben affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced in 2018.

"The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," the source explained. "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."

"People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating," the source continued. "Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck sunk fortune into marriage
Source: mega

Ben Affleck is reportedly living apart from wife Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement

A second insider added that the Alias actress had always had her "doubts" that Affleck and Lopez's rekindled relationship "would work out."

"She says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before. She won’t let that happen," the insider shared. "Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share, she’ll always feel responsible for him."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega

Ben Affleck has been living at a Brentwood rental for roughly two months, per a source.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Garner is also worried that her ex's alleged marital problems could negatively affect his sobriety.

"Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK," a separate source said at the time. "She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck sunk fortune into marriage
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and Lopez first sparked rumors their marriage was on the rocks earlier this year when they hadn't been photographed together in quite some time. It was later revealed that the pair have been living separately with Affleck residing in a Brentwood rental for the past two months.

Late last month, Affleck was spotted moving his things out of the Beverly Hills mansion he purchased with the "On the Floor" singer.

Despite the rumors, neither Affleck nor Lopez has publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The two sources spoke with Life & Style about Garner's attempts to support Affleck.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.