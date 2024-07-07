Jennifer Garner 'Has No Choice' But to 'Pick Up the Pieces' of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Broken Relationship': Source
Jennifer Garnerr is determined to help ex-husband Ben Affleck through the tough times as rumors swirl he's headed for divorce from current wife Jennifer Lopez.
Garner — who shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the Batman actor — has been visiting with him "a few times a week," according to a source.
"The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," the source explained. "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."
"People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating," the source continued. "Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story."
A second insider added that the Alias actress had always had her "doubts" that Affleck and Lopez's rekindled relationship "would work out."
"She says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before. She won’t let that happen," the insider shared. "Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share, she’ll always feel responsible for him."
- Jennifer Garner's Inner Circle Doesn't 'Want Her Ensnared' in Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's 'Problems Again': 'She Has a Good Life and a Great Boyfriend'
- Jennifer Garner Feels 'It’s Her Duty to Keep' Ex Ben Affleck Sober Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Drama: 'She’ll Always Love' Him
- Jennifer Garner Is 'Spending Time' With Ex Ben Affleck Amid His Marriage Troubles as She Doesn't Want to See Him 'Succumb to His Old Self-Destructive Habits': Source
As OK! previously reported, Garner is also worried that her ex's alleged marital problems could negatively affect his sobriety.
"Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK," a separate source said at the time. "She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."
Affleck and Lopez first sparked rumors their marriage was on the rocks earlier this year when they hadn't been photographed together in quite some time. It was later revealed that the pair have been living separately with Affleck residing in a Brentwood rental for the past two months.
Late last month, Affleck was spotted moving his things out of the Beverly Hills mansion he purchased with the "On the Floor" singer.
Despite the rumors, neither Affleck nor Lopez has publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The two sources spoke with Life & Style about Garner's attempts to support Affleck.