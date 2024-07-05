Back On? Jennifer Lopez Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Again Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Lopez is still a married woman — at least according to her ring finger.
The "On the Floor" singer was spotted wearing her wedding band again amid rumors the Marry Me actress and her husband, Ben Affleck, might be divorcing.
On Thursday, July 4, Lopez was seen in New York City, where she was shopping for rose bushes with her manager, Benny Medina, in a pair of khaki pants, a striped button-down shirt, a beige wide-brimmed hat and large hoop earrings, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
The shiny rock symbolizing Lopez's marriage to Affleck visibly glistening on her freshly-manicured finger.
As Lopez spent Independence Day on the East Coast, Affleck celebrated the patriotic holiday with two of his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, who now goes by Fin, and Samuel, 12.
The Gone Girl actor appeared in good spirits while spotted grabbing a meal with his two eldest children and a couple of their friends at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles, Calif.
Affleck and Lopez have both been sporadically spotted with and without their wedding rings in recent months, as rumors continue to spread rampantly about a looming split.
In fact, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker ditched the special piece of jewelry just two days before the 4th of July, when a video was shared to her beauty company's Instagram page of the Shotgun Wedding star promoting the brand.
She was also seen with a bare ring finger while arriving at her office on Wednesday, June 5.
Affleck has been taking his wedding band on and off, too, and was recently seen without it during a daddy-daughter date with Violet on Saturday, June 23.
The couple hasn't been spending much time together — though they are approaching their second wedding anniversary this month and have yet to address ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage.
Affleck has mostly appeared to be spending time in California, where he's been residing at a rental property away from his wife, who recently enjoyed a solo vacation to Italy in the midst of divorce rumors.
Things aren't looking hopeful for the spouses, with many skeptical about Lopez and Affleck salvaging their marriage after the couple's relationship failed once before.
Affleck and the Atlas actress were previously engaged, but called it quits on their initial plans to marry in 2004.
The Air actor went on to marry Garner in 2005, though their divorce was finalized in 2018. During that time, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony — whom she shares her twins, Max and Emme, 16 with — for a decade.
Lopez was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 until 2021, when she eventually rekindled her relationship with Affleck in July of that year before tying the knot roughly one year later.
Page Six obtained photos of Lopez wearing her wedding ring in NYC.