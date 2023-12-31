Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Tense as They Have Heated Discussion on Shopping Trip in St. Barts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck escaped to St. Barts for some relaxing time away from Hollywood, but on Saturday, December 30, the couple appeared to have a tense day in paradise.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the duo, who got married in 2022, looked like they got into a little tiff while shopping at some luxurious stores in the capital Gustavia.
The actor, 51, helped the singer, 54, try on some jewelry, but at one point, he threw his hands in the hair.
However, it seemed like the two were later able to kiss and make up, as they were spotted packing on the PDA.
In the photos, the Good Will Hunting star sported a green sweater and khaki pants, while his lady looked gorgeous in a white crop top — which showed off her enviable abs — and a pink skirt.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who rekindled their romance after they split in the '00s, have been through some ups and downs since getting back together.
In a new interview, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress pulled back the curtain on her marriage.
"We both have PTSD," Lopez admitted about the risk of documenting their love story in her new "This Is Me… Now" album and companion film after being in the headlines following their 2004 split.
"But we're older now. We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are," the Maid in Manhattan star added.
Though some people thought Lopez shouldn't express her feelings about Affleck through her music, she explained why it was important to her.
"As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn't think was the best idea, but I had to do it," she shared. "You have to see it and you'll have to experience it to understand it. That's why I call it a 'musical experience.' Because there's music, you can see it, you can hear it, and then you'll get to live it."
In another chat, the musician gushed over her partnership with Affleck.
"Not just in working together, but in life, as parents and as lovers. We discuss everything with each other," she noted. "I want his opinion. I trust him. I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that's what I have for him too."