That's Amore! Jennifer Lopez Serenaded By Waiters At Upscale Eatery In Capri
Jennifer Lopez was feeling the love! The pop star is usually the one singing her heart out to a crowd of eager fans, but on Friday, July 29, J.Lo was serenaded by the waiters of Villa Verde Capri Restaurant.
Lopez was all smiles as a group of restaurant staff presented her with a heart shaped pizza and belted out "That's Amore" popularized by '50s crooner Dean Martin.
"THAT’S AMORE❤️@jloThank you for coming! (For 2)😍" the restaurant captioned a photo of the "On the Floor" singer holding up the pizza.
Lopez looked stunning as she dined at the famed Italian eatery after rehearsing for her upcoming performance at a UNISEF charity gala. The event, set to take place on Saturday, July 30, will be attended virtually by UNICEF representatives and will benefit the people of Ukraine. Its star-studded guest list includes Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vanessa Hudgens.
DJ Diplo and pop singer Sofia Carson are also expected to perform at the event.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK CONTINUE THEIR PARIS HONEYMOON AT THE NEW CHRISTIAN DIOR RESTAURANT — GET THE LOOK
Lopez has been feeling the love for more reasons than one. The Hustlers actress and her hunky hubby Ben Affleck cuddled and kissed all over France on a lavish European honeymoon after tying the knot on Saturday, July 16.
"[Lopez and Affleck were] like two teens ... very loving, very attentive," a source dished.
HERE'S TO 53! BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ CELEBRATE POP STAR'S BIRTHDAY EARLY WITH ROMANTIC DINNER IN PARIS
Their bond is so strong, the newlyweds even passed on getting a prenup. (Lopez is estimated to be worth a whopping $400 million, while Affleck has a $150 million fortune.) Instead, they chose to celebrate their love by saying "I do" in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," the actress wrote in a recent edition of "On the JLo" newsletter. "Best night of our lives."