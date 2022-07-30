"THAT’S AMORE❤️@jloThank you for coming! (For 2)😍" the restaurant captioned a photo of the "On the Floor" singer holding up the pizza.

Lopez looked stunning as she dined at the famed Italian eatery after rehearsing for her upcoming performance at a UNISEF charity gala. The event, set to take place on Saturday, July 30, will be attended virtually by UNICEF representatives and will benefit the people of Ukraine. Its star-studded guest list includes Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vanessa Hudgens.

DJ Diplo and pop singer Sofia Carson are also expected to perform at the event.