Single Jennifer Lopez Rocks Mini Skirt and Thigh-High Boots in Latest Look Following Ben Affleck Split: Photos
Jennifer Lopez looks better than ever after divorcing Ben Affleck!
In new photos, shared to Instagram on November 24, the singer, 55, showed off her short mini skirt, black top and thigh-high boots while posing for the camera.
Though Lopez didn't caption the sultry pictures, her fans couldn't help but comment on her outfit. One person wrote, "Okayyyy🔥😍," while another said, "Smoking sis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added: "How beautiful😍," while a fourth stated, "Legit gasped when i opened the app and this popped up first 🤍😰😍."
Lopez has been booked and busy, as she's been promoting her latest film, Unstoppable, which was produced by Matt Damon and Affleck, 52.
The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker went with a risqué look on Sunday, November 17, when , along with a stylish ruffled skirt.
Of course, fans loved seeing her fall aesthetic.
One person wrote, "QUEEEN, you look stunning! 👑,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “😍 Gorgeous. Very FALL vibes too. 🤎.”
“You are the most beautiful 55-year-old woman I have ever seen,” another follower noted, while a fourth shared, “It makes me sooo happy when you post!! Love seeing you👑 you look beautiful as always🤎.”
Lopez filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star in August, citing the date of separation as August.
Since then, Lopez has been out on the town.
“Obviously she’s showing Ben what he’s missing,” a source dished, referring to her recent string of appearances. "She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again."
“She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She’s on the prowl again," the insider continued.
For his part, the dad-of-three is adjusting to his new normal.
“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider told In Touch in May. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”