Single Jennifer Lopez Rocks Mini Skirt and Thigh-High Boots in Latest Look Following Ben Affleck Split: Photos

Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in a mini skirt and thigh-high boots following her split from Ben Affleck.

In new photos, shared to Instagram on November 24, the singer, 55, showed off her short mini skirt, black top and thigh-high boots while posing for the camera.

Jennifer Lopez recently went braless in a new set of photos.

Though Lopez didn't caption the sultry pictures, her fans couldn't help but comment on her outfit. One person wrote, "Okayyyy🔥😍," while another said, "Smoking sis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

A third person added: "How beautiful😍," while a fourth stated, "Legit gasped when i opened the app and this popped up first 🤍😰😍."