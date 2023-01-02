Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Plunging Halter Gown For New Year's Eve As Fans Wonder Where Ben Affleck Is — Pics

The pair, who reunited in 2021 after splitting in 2004, seemed like they had a great holiday season, as the "Let's Get Loud" songstress shared details about their shindig.

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about the big day.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," the makeup mogul, who shares twins Max and Emme, both 14, with ex Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 50, shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner, said.