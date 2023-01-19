Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Suffers In Silence At Times': 'I'm A Human Being Like Everybody Else'
Although it's hard to believe, Jennifer Lopez has a vulnerable side too.
During the red carpet premiere of Amazon Prime's Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday, January 18, the stunning star opened up about the parts of her that may not be so perfect.
"How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," the award-winning artist and actor explained to a news publication at the star-studded event.
"I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you," the 53-year-old explained of her confident persona.
"But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times," the mother-of-two — and stepmom-of-three — confessed in regard to her mental health battle, which she consciously attempts to withhold from family, friends and fans alike.
"I have an album coming out and I've been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic," Lopez — who will release her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, later this year — revealed.
"And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together,'" the Marry Me actress continued. "But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure."
Despite relatable "doubts" and insecurities the "On The Floor" singer faces on a day-to-day basis, Lopez reassured that she is more than excited for what's in store during 2023.
"Lots to come this year," the wife of Ben Affleck noted. "Let's just put it that way. A lot of sharing and artistic things that I think are going to be revelatory for people."
"And I'm happy to do that. I'm happy to share that," Lopez concluded.
