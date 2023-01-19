OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Suffers In Silence At Times': 'I'm A Human Being Like Everybody Else'

jennifer lopez flies solo shotgun wedding premiere red carpet pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 19 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Although it's hard to believe, Jennifer Lopez has a vulnerable side too.

During the red carpet premiere of Amazon Prime's Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday, January 18, the stunning star opened up about the parts of her that may not be so perfect.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez flies solo shotgun wedding premiere red carpet
Source: mega

"How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," the award-winning artist and actor explained to a news publication at the star-studded event.

JENNIFER LOPEZ DAZZLES IN GOLD AS SHE FLIES SOLO FOR 'SHOTGUN WEDDING' PREMIERE — SEE THE RED CARPET PHOTOS!

"I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you," the 53-year-old explained of her confident persona.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez body new skincare products
Source: mega

"But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times," the mother-of-two — and stepmom-of-three — confessed in regard to her mental health battle, which she consciously attempts to withhold from family, friends and fans alike.

"I have an album coming out and I've been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic," Lopez — who will release her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, later this year — revealed.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

"And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together,'" the Marry Me actress continued. "But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure."

JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS SHE HAD 'A LITTLE PTSD' BEFORE MARRYING BEN AFFLECK AFTER FIRST ENGAGEMENT 'FELL APART'

Despite relatable "doubts" and insecurities the "On The Floor" singer faces on a day-to-day basis, Lopez reassured that she is more than excited for what's in store during 2023.

jennifer lopez admits workaholic tendencies pain pp
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Lots to come this year," the wife of Ben Affleck noted. "Let's just put it that way. A lot of sharing and artistic things that I think are going to be revelatory for people."

"And I'm happy to do that. I'm happy to share that," Lopez concluded.

People spoke to Lopez during the red carpet premiere of Shotgun Wedding.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.