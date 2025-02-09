Jennifer Lopez Is 'Inspiring' Kevin Costner to Get a 'Six-Pack Like He Used to Have Back in His Heartthrob Days': Source
New gym buddies?
According to an insider, Jennifer Lopez, 55, has been influencing her rumored new man Kevin Costner, 70, to shape up.
The source spilled that the “On the Floor” singer’s “incredibly fit” body and “eternally young” demeanor have played a “big factor” in the Yellowstone star’s decision to ramp up his fitness goals.
“She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number,” the source dished. “Of course, it’s going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen.”
The confidante also revealed what the newly divorced actor hopes to achieve in the gym over the next few months.
“Kevin keeps himself pretty lean and healthy but he’s now on a mission to add some more muscle and see how fit he can get this year,” they shared. “He wants to be able to whip off his shirt and show off a six-pack like he used to back in his heartthrob days and he’s been told by his trainer that it’s entirely possible to achieve, even at his age so he’s pretty pumped up.”
The insider noted Costner is already on a “high-protein plan to go along with his training regime that his personal chef will be strictly following. His goal is to add 10 pounds of muscle in time for summer!”
Lopez’s alleged impact on Costner comes after they were first romantically linked when they were spotted together at Kemo Sabe, a bar in Colorado, on December 27, 2024.
Though neither celeb has addressed the chatter about their alleged relationship, a source has since explained how their flirtation has been going.
“At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne,” the insider said about the Selena actress — who filed for divorce from ex Ben Affleck in August 2024 — and the father-of-seven, who finalized his divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.
“They’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks when their schedules line up,” the source claimed.
The pair of A-listers are apparently happy with how things are progressing and think they could be a perfect match.
“Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man. He’s incredibly successful and he’s someone that commands a huge amount of respect in the industry and among all their peers. Having him on her arm would make a big statement – and it doesn’t hurt that Ben has always spoken very highly of Kevin,” the insider stated.
