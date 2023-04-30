Tucker Carlson Compared to 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheater Tom Sandoval in Scathing White House Correspondents' Dinner Joke
Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent couldn't escape the Scandoval — even at the White House Correspondents' Dinner!
The three women were spotted at the upscale event on Saturday night, April 29, when M.C. Roy Wood Jr. made a quip comparing fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson to Madix's cheating ex, Tom Sandoval.
"The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling," Wood said. "I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program."
"Tucker got caught up," he added. "Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules."
As OK! previously reported, Madix and Sandoval called it quits after nine years of dating once news of the TomTom co-owner and costar Raquel Leviss' months-long affair hit headlines.
Sandoval and Leviss swiftly faced backlash from colleagues and fans for their illicit relationship and have since confessed they are taking a break from their romance.
Earlier this month, Leviss' rep also announced she had chosen to check into a facility to work on her mental health.
Madix has since appeared to have moved on with Coachella fling Daniel Wai, after they were caught locking lips at the bustling music festival.
As for Carlson, Fox confirmed they would be parting ways with the controversial political commentator in a statement shared on Monday, April 24.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said at the time, failing to elaborate on the reason behind the bombshell firing.
FOX News Tonight is currently filling Tucker Carlson Tonight's 8 p.m. time slot with a carousel of guest hosts until a more permanent host is chosen.
Caitlyn Jenner, who also works for the network, later commented on Carlson's exit in an interview with Sky News Australia.
"To be honest with you, it just happened in the last 48 hours and I’m learning more and more," she continued. "As of right now, I don’t know what the next step is going to be, but I thought he was great on Fox News and we’ll see where he goes from here."
TMZ reported Wood's joke about Sandoval and Carlson.