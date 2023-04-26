Brandi Glanville Slams the Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' for Being Hypocrites Amid 'Scandoval': 'All of Those People on That Show Have Cheated'
Brandi Glanville does not quite understand the hype around Scandoval.
During a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on Teresa Giudice's "Namaste B******" podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum called out the cast of Vanderpump Rules for condemning Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for cheating when the show has dealt with many other scandalous trysts in the past.
“Is it that big of a scandal?" Glanville asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her cohost Melissa Pfeister. "All of those people on that show have cheated!"
The situation may hit a little too close to home for Glanville, whose former husband Eddie Cibrian had an affair with Scheana Shay in over a decade ago while they were still married.
“[The cast members] are like, ‘Oh, you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like, you slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married, you know. Like everyone on that show … has cheated. So I don’t get the scandal to be honest," Glanville explained. “I don’t know how all those girls can be on their high horse [when] they’ve all cheated, so. And the guys [too].”
While her fellow Bravo stars deal with the bombshell affair, the Traitors star has been dealing with an intense situation of her own after being kicked off of Season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip for allegedly touching Caroline Manzo without her consent.
"I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," Glanville said in a tweet about the accusations that she gave "unwanted" touches and tried to kiss the former Housewife.
I"'m f****** sick of this narrative," she continued in a follow up tweet. "I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f****** set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine."