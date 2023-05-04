Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Fit Physique in Tight Leopard Print Ensemble in New York City — See Photos

Lopez and Affleck have been open about how they've blended their families after marrying twice last year. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "On The Floor" vocalist revealed in a January interview. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

The fashion icon and the Air actor were especially careful with their children's feelings as they moved into this new part of their lives. "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They're teens," she noted in an interview last year. "But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."