Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Fit Physique in Tight Leopard Print Ensemble in New York City — See Photos
Jennifer Lopez is on the prowl in New York City!
The Latin superstar stepped out in the Big Apple on Wednesday, May 3, in a skin-tight leopard dress and boot combo as she continues to promote her new film, The Mother.
Lopez sent the paparazzi into a frenzy as she strutted down the street in the cheetah themed tunic, adorned with fringe on the sleeves and paired with matching high high boots and dark shades.
The chic outing comes as the Selena actress gushed over what an amazing stepfather her husband, Ben Affleck, is to her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
"They love Ben!" Lopez told Today host Hoda Kotb during a Wednesday, May 3, chat."He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us."
"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him," the Hustlers alum said of the Boston native, who shares daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with former spouse Jennifer Garner. "And they appreciate him, and so do I."
Lopez and Affleck have been open about how they've blended their families after marrying twice last year. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "On The Floor" vocalist revealed in a January interview. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”
The fashion icon and the Air actor were especially careful with their children's feelings as they moved into this new part of their lives. "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They're teens," she noted in an interview last year. "But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."