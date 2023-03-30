Joy Behar Explains Why She Wants 'Two-Time Loser' Donald Trump To Win GOP Nomination Over 'Dweeb' Ron DeSantis
Joy Behar isn't biting her tongue when it comes to talking politics.
On the Wednesday, March 29, episode of The View, the star was quick to give her two cents as the ladies chatted about whether Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump would win the Republican GOP nomination for the 2024 election.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33, called DeSantis the most "overhyped politician in America," noting he never even tries to take a jab at his opponents.
"You don't beat Trump by not going after Trump," she said. "I want to see him take a punch at Trump — not physically."
Behar, 80, jumped in to predict the Florida governor will never do so since he's "a dweeb."
"DeSantis is what they call a dweeb. And Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination, because then the Democrats will win," she declared. "He’s a two-time loser already. Hello! Loser!"
As OK! reported, Trump, 76, hasn't hesitated to try and tear down his competition, constantly claiming he's the reason DeSantis, 44, won in the polls.
- Wendy Williams Says She's 'Formerly Retired' In Bizarre Clip Despite Gearing Up To Release New Podcast
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Pokes Fun At Joy Behar After 'The View' Veteran Shocks Audience With Hilarious NSFW Slip
- Liam Neeson Admits He Was 'Uncomfortable' On 'The View' With Mega-Fan Joy Behar: 'I Wasn't Impressed'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"People didn't view him as governor. He wanted to get my support. He said, 'I need your endorsement,'" the ex-POTUS explained on a recent episode of Fox News. "I said, 'Ron, you can beat this guy [Andrew Gillum], let's go.' I got him the nomination. By the way, he would have never gotten the nomination — he would be working in either a pizza parlor place or a law office right now and he wouldn't be very happy."
The pair's relationship disintegrated after DeSantis hinted he would be running against Trump for the GOP nomination, something the father-of-five saw as a betrayal.
"I looked at the people I was with and they said, 'That is not supposed to happen.' Here I got him the nomination ... Ron, I got in. He was losing, it was over. He was dead. He was going to drop out," he recalled. "When you really help somebody and then he announces he is essentially going to run against you, that is what he announced. That means you're going to run, but he's getting crushed now in the polls."