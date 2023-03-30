Joy Behar Explains Why She Wants 'Two-Time Loser' Donald Trump To Win GOP Nomination Over 'Dweeb' Ron DeSantis

Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33, called DeSantis the most "overhyped politician in America," noting he never even tries to take a jab at his opponents.

"You don't beat Trump by not going after Trump," she said. "I want to see him take a punch at Trump — not physically."

Behar, 80, jumped in to predict the Florida governor will never do so since he's "a dweeb."