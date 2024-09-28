Jennifer Lopez Is 'Treating Herself to Outrageous Shopping Sprees' After Ben Affleck Divorce, Source Claims: 'She Calls It Retail Therapy'
Jennifer Lopez is finding comfort in spending some money after her split from Ben Affleck, a source claimed.
“She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story," the insider claimed.
Though she might have a net worth of around $400 million, her financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending," the source said.
“First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million,” they added of being on top of her finances. “On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home."
Additionally, “She’s beefing up her entourage,” the source said, “which means her weekly spending has instantly tripled because when she goes anywhere, they all go with her.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who rekindled their romance in 2021, split earlier this year, with Lopez, 55, citing the date of separation as April 26.
Lopez officially filed for divorce from the actor, 52, in August after two years of marriage.
The A-listers were seen packing on the PDA on a recent outing in California, however, they are moving on and not getting back together.
"They are still moving forward with the divorce" and "working out financial details amicably," a source told People.
According to another insider, the "split is more complicated than it appears on the surface," possibly referring to how the pair does not have a prenup.
“It’s become very clear now that there’s no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her," the source told In Touch.
“She has enough money to drag this out, and frankly she’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben, so she’s given her team the go-ahead to stall as much as they can, no matter what it costs her in fees,” they continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the first source.