or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Is 'Treating Herself to Outrageous Shopping Sprees' After Ben Affleck Divorce, Source Claims: 'She Calls It Retail Therapy'

jlo spending money divorce ben affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez is 'treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees' after her split from Ben Affleck, a source claimed.

By:

Sept. 28 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is finding comfort in spending some money after her split from Ben Affleck, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo spending money divorce ben affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez has been doing a lot of shopping post-split from Ben Affleck, a source claimed.

“She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo spending money divorce ben affleck
Source: mega

The singer has a net worth of around $400 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Though she might have a net worth of around $400 million, her financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending," the source said.

“First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million,” they added of being on top of her finances. “On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home."

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, “She’s beefing up her entourage,” the source said, “which means her weekly spending has instantly tripled because when she goes anywhere, they all go with her.”

Article continues below advertisement
jlo spending money divorce ben affleck
Source: mega

The star was seen with ex Ben Affleck recently, but they're not getting back together.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who rekindled their romance in 2021, split earlier this year, with Lopez, 55, citing the date of separation as April 26.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from the actor, 52, in August after two years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The A-listers were seen packing on the PDA on a recent outing in California, however, they are moving on and not getting back together.

"They are still moving forward with the divorce" and "working out financial details amicably," a source told People.

According to another insider, the "split is more complicated than it appears on the surface," possibly referring to how the pair does not have a prenup.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo spending money divorce ben affleck
Source: mega

The pair got married in 2022 but divorced nearly two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s become very clear now that there’s no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her," the source told In Touch.

“She has enough money to drag this out, and frankly she’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben, so she’s given her team the go-ahead to stall as much as they can, no matter what it costs her in fees,” they continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In Touch spoke to the first source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.