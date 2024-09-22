Ben Affleck Is 'Basically' at Jennifer Lopez's 'Mercy' Post-Split, Source Claims: 'If He Doesn't Behave, She'll Make It Much More Miserable'
Ben Affleck is feeling the heat when it comes to his split from soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
J.Lo filed for divorce with no attorney and no prenuptial agreement on August 20 — the second anniversary of their second wedding in Georgia. However, according to a source, their lack of legal protection could come back to bite them.
"Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice," a source dished to a news outlet. "Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible."
The source added Affleck is "basically" at the "Let's Get Loud" singer's "mercy" and if he "doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable."
"The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk p---ing J.Lo off," the source explained. "His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him."
The source claimed this is the "last thing he needs" and he really "wants to rip the band-aid off and get out there and start having fun again."
"He’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone but he’s gun shy because he can’t risk upsetting J.Lo," the insider continued. "He’s fully aware it’s just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now."
Ultimately, the source suggested that Lopez could choose to "drag it out if he does anything to trigger her," leaving Affleck feeling "pretty trapped" by the situation.
As OK! previously reported, J.Lo stunned in a shimmering, silver dress on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival where she attended the premiere of her new movie, Unstoppable.
Despite their struggles with the divorce, a friend spilled Affleck couldn't care less about her flaunting her fit figure at major events.
"She could wear all the revenge dresses in the world — h---, she could show up to the red carpet naked — and he would not blink twice," the pal claimed.
