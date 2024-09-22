or
Ben Affleck Is 'Basically' at Jennifer Lopez's 'Mercy' Post-Split, Source Claims: 'If He Doesn't Behave, She'll Make It Much More Miserable'

Split photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck is feeling the heat when it comes to his split from soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo filed for divorce with no attorney and no prenuptial agreement on August 20 — the second anniversary of their second wedding in Georgia. However, according to a source, their lack of legal protection could come back to bite them.

ben affleck jennifer lopez mercy post split more miserable
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married for two years before their split.

"Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice," a source dished to a news outlet. "Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible."

The source added Affleck is "basically" at the "Let's Get Loud" singer's "mercy" and if he "doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable."

ben affleck jennifer lopez mercy post split more miserable
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed the legal papers without an attorney or a prenuptial agreement.

"The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk p---ing J.Lo off," the source explained. "His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him."

The source claimed this is the "last thing he needs" and he really "wants to rip the band-aid off and get out there and start having fun again."

ben affleck jennifer lopez mercy post split more miserable
Source: MEGA

A source said Ben Affleck is eager to 'start having fun again' but he's reportedly worried about 'upsetting' his ex.

"He’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone but he’s gun shy because he can’t risk upsetting J.Lo," the insider continued. "He’s fully aware it’s just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now."

Ultimately, the source suggested that Lopez could choose to "drag it out if he does anything to trigger her," leaving Affleck feeling "pretty trapped" by the situation.

ben affleck jennifer lopez mercy post split more miserable
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez previously dated in the early 2000s.

As OK! previously reported, J.Lo stunned in a shimmering, silver dress on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival where she attended the premiere of her new movie, Unstoppable.

Despite their struggles with the divorce, a friend spilled Affleck couldn't care less about her flaunting her fit figure at major events.

"She could wear all the revenge dresses in the world — h---, she could show up to the red carpet naked — and he would not blink twice," the pal claimed.

Source: OK!

In Touch reported Affleck is at Lopez's "mercy" throughout the divorce.

