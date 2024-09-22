Jennifer Lopez's Friends Are 'Disgusted' by Ben Affleck After Shocking Split, Source Claims
Jennifer Lopez’s friends are Ben Affleck’s No. 1 haters right now!
According to an insider, since the singer, 55, filed for divorce from the actor, 52, on August 20, Lopez’s pals have been offering their shoulders to cry on.
Lopez’s on-off pal Leah Remini is among the group of confidantes the “On the Floor” singer has been surrounding herself with amid the split, as the two women made amends after the breakup. Remini has been a lifesaver when it comes to boosting Lopez’s confidence during this tough time.
“Leah is an extremely tough character. She’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology,” the insider spilled. “Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to J.Lo’s ears right now because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion.”
Though “marrying Ben” apparently “pretty much ruined their friendship the last couple of years,” Remini and Lopez are thick as thieves again, said the source.
“They’re back on great terms again and closer than ever and she’s now assumed being J.Lo’s de facto divorce coach,” the confidante dished. “She’s more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs.”
It's not just Remini who thinks Affleck handled their divorce poorly, as “All of J.Lo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now."
Coincidentally, just nine days after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, Remini also called it quits with her husband, Angelo Pagán, after 21 years of marriage.
“Leah isn’t a vengeful person, but she’s also never afraid to speak her mind, so Ben would be smart not to do anything more to upset J.Lo,” the source noted. “Leah’s going through her own break-up right now, although it’s very amicable by all accounts, but still the timing is good because she can be by J.Lo’s side non-stop and they can help each other with their new normal.”
Since the two actresses are both having relationship woes, a second insider mentioned that they've been able to hold each other up.
“Jennifer wanted her friend’s support. However, Leah saw the writing on the wall and straight out told her marrying Ben was a bad idea,” they revealed. “Ironically, the timing couldn’t have been better. Now they have each other to lean on.”
