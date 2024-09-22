Jennifer Lopez's Friends Are 'Disgusted' by Ben Affleck After Shocking Split, Source Claims

Lopez’s on-off pal Leah Remini is among the group of confidantes the “On the Floor” singer has been surrounding herself with amid the split, as the two women made amends after the breakup. Remini has been a lifesaver when it comes to boosting Lopez’s confidence during this tough time.

“Leah is an extremely tough character. She’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology,” the insider spilled. “Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to J.Lo’s ears right now because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion.”