or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez's Friends Are 'Disgusted' by Ben Affleck After Shocking Split, Source Claims

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly 'tortured by Ben Affleck' for months before the couple officially called it quits.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez’s friends are Ben Affleck’s No. 1 haters right now!

According to an insider, since the singer, 55, filed for divorce from the actor, 52, on August 20, Lopez’s pals have been offering their shoulders to cry on.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez friends disgusted ben affleck shocking split source
Source: MEGA

Leah Remini's 'tough character' has been great for Jennifer Lopez amid her sad split.

Lopez’s on-off pal Leah Remini is among the group of confidantes the “On the Floor” singer has been surrounding herself with amid the split, as the two women made amends after the breakup. Remini has been a lifesaver when it comes to boosting Lopez’s confidence during this tough time.

“Leah is an extremely tough character. She’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology,” the insider spilled. “Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to J.Lo’s ears right now because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez friends disgusted ben affleck shocking split source
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Though “marrying Ben” apparently “pretty much ruined their friendship the last couple of years,” Remini and Lopez are thick as thieves again, said the source.

“They’re back on great terms again and closer than ever and she’s now assumed being J.Lo’s de facto divorce coach,” the confidante dished. “She’s more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez friends disgusted ben affleck shocking split source
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have reunited since she split from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not just Remini who thinks Affleck handled their divorce poorly, as “All of J.Lo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now."

Coincidentally, just nine days after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, Remini also called it quits with her husband, Angelo Pagán, after 21 years of marriage.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez friends disgusted ben affleck shocking split source
Source: MEGA

Leah Remini has become Jennifer Lopez's 'de facto divorce coach' amid her split from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

“Leah isn’t a vengeful person, but she’s also never afraid to speak her mind, so Ben would be smart not to do anything more to upset J.Lo,” the source noted. “Leah’s going through her own break-up right now, although it’s very amicable by all accounts, but still the timing is good because she can be by J.Lo’s side non-stop and they can help each other with their new normal.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Since the two actresses are both having relationship woes, a second insider mentioned that they've been able to hold each other up.

“Jennifer wanted her friend’s support. However, Leah saw the writing on the wall and straight out told her marrying Ben was a bad idea,” they revealed. “Ironically, the timing couldn’t have been better. Now they have each other to lean on.”

In Touch reported on Lopez's friends' opinions of Affleck.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.