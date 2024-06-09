Jennifer Lopez Continues to Wear Her Wedding Ring Despite Looming Split From Ben Affleck: Photos
Despite their reported issues, Jennifer Lopez is still wearing her wedding ring from Ben Affleck.
The Selena actress, 54, stepped out with her child Emme, 16, at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, June 8, where she continued to rock the diamond from her spouse, 51, amid rumors of trouble in their marriage.
Later that night, Lopez was seen arriving alone at Giorgio Baldi restaurant where she was also wearing the sparkler along with her engagement ring.
The outings come after the "On the Floor" singer and Affleck listed their marital home in Beverly Hills as speculation continues to mount about the state of their romance. "She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together, and the feeling is that she's just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing," an insider claimed of the pair, who tied the knot in 2022.
The Hollywood power couple's issues have allegedly stemmed from Lopez's inability to establish a work-life balance. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a separate source noted.
"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the insider spilled about their dynamic.
Despite the heartbreak, the mother-of-two has done her best to focus on the positive. "She has a lot of people in her corner, encouraging her to stay strong,” a source added. “Jennifer doesn’t begrudge him spending time with his kids. But she doesn’t think it’s fair he’s getting ‘sympathy points’ for it.”
Lopez has been put through the wringer over the past few months, not only with her crumbling marriage but also with the cancellation of her tour. "It was a terrible blow to her ego that her album did so poorly and ticket sales to her concerts were way below expectations," an insider explained.
In a letter penned to fans in her newsletter, she revealed she was terminating her scheduled shows. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" she wrote.
