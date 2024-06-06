Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Wedding Ring While Out and About Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors: Photos

In photos obtained by OK!, the singer stepped out in a tan checkered blazer, wide-legged jeans, heels and sunglasses, but her left hand — which held an iPad — didn't appear to have any rings on it. Prior to this outing, Lopez had been wearing the piece of jewelry.

As previously reported, the mom-of-two, 54, and Affleck, 51, have been living separately since at least May, with several insiders claiming their different lifestyles are tearing them apart.