Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Wedding Ring While Out and About Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors: Photos
Another sign?
As rumors continue to swirl about Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck's rough patch, the singer was caught without her wedding ring while arriving to her office on Wednesday, June 5.
In photos obtained by OK!, the singer stepped out in a tan checkered blazer, wide-legged jeans, heels and sunglasses, but her left hand — which held an iPad — didn't appear to have any rings on it. Prior to this outing, Lopez had been wearing the piece of jewelry.
As previously reported, the mom-of-two, 54, and Affleck, 51, have been living separately since at least May, with several insiders claiming their different lifestyles are tearing them apart.
According to one source, the stars are on "two completely different pages most of the time."
"Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities," the source explained, noting that their hectic schedules "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the source continued.
Another insider noted that the dad-of-three "doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle," which is work-heavy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Seems 'Platonic' and May Signal 'Emotional Turmoil,' Shares Expert
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Relieved' Her Summer Tour Is Canceled: 'Life Is a Lot Right Now'
- Awkward! Jennifer Lopez Avoids Kissing Ben Affleck on the Lips as She Supports Stepson Samuel at His Basketball Game Amid Divorce Rumors
On Friday, May 31, JLo shocked fans when she announced the cancelation of her summer tour, which some believe may have been a result of her personal issues.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," the superstar told her supporters. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
Adding fuel to the fire, a LiveNation spokesperson stated, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
An additional source told a news outlet Lopez was sad but "relieved" to have called off her performances. "She needs to take care of herself," the source added. "The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."
While the spouses have been seen out together a few times since the breakup rumors began, they've yet to show any real PDA. However, one insider claimed no final decision on their marriage has been made.
"They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," the insider dished.
The pair first became engaged in the early 2000s but called off the wedding. In 2021, they reconnected and went on to tie the knot in 2022.