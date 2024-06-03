Jennifer Lopez Is 'Relieved' Her Summer Tour Is Canceled: 'Life Is a Lot Right Now'
Jennifer Lopez has been "heartsick" that her greatest hits summer tour was canceled earlier this month — but according to an insider, she also felt a sense of relief after making the unexpected announcement.
A source close to the "On the Floor" artist revealed J.Lo didn't want to have to change her plans, but "life is a lot right now."
"As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself," the source added. "The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."
As OK! previously reported, the tour was scheduled to begin in Florida on June 26 and hit some of the biggest cities in the country. However, on May 31, Live Nation confirmed none of the shows would be happening, noting: "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
Lopez penned a message of her own, assuring fans that she wouldn't have done this if she didn't "feel that it was absolutely necessary."
"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" she concluded.
This career update comes as rumors swirl Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are headed for divorce. The pair — who lived apart for some time due to their bustling careers — have very different approaches to fame, work-life balance and social media, all of which have reportedly led to stress in their relationship.
J.Lo prefers to keep busy with constant commitments and reportedly "overextends herself" with her work. Meanwhile, the Batman actor felt "worn down" by their jam-packed schedules.
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," a separate insider claimed earlier this month.
"She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the insider added, noting that suffering issues in her fourth marriage was "embarrassing" for her. "She’s upset."
