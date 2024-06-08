Jennifer Lopez Is 'Keeping Her Head Up' Amid Divorce Rumors: 'She Doesn’t Want to Be Seen as the Villain'
Though divorce rumors are swirling, it looks like Jennifer Lopez is trying to not sweat the small stuff.
“Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain," a source dished about the pair, who got married in 2022 after rekindling their romance.
The duo don't seem to agree on work-life balance, but it sounds like the singer, 54, has tried to educate her man on her outlook.
"Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," the insider divulged. “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”
Affleck, 51, has been seen with his kids as of late, while Lopez has been focusing on her work. “She has a lot of people in her corner, encouraging her to stay strong,” said an insider. “Jennifer doesn’t begrudge him spending time with his kids. But she doesn’t think it’s fair he’s getting ‘sympathy points’ for it.”
According to the insider, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress is upset her husband hasn't stepped up to debunk split rumors.
“She could say a lot,” noted the insider. “Like how Ben shares the blame for the state their marriage is in now. It takes two to tango. It also takes two to mess up a relationship.”
As OK! previously reported, rumors began when the couple wasn't seen in public for quite some time. During Lopez's press tour for her new movie Atlas, Affleck was nowhere in sight.
One reporter even asked the performer about the hearsay, but she quickly snapped back. "You know better than that," Lopez said with a straight, stoic facial expression before letting out a sly smile, as seen in an Instagram video shared by Spanish-language celebrity gossip show El Gordo y la Flaca.
According to a source, Affleck “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle" and feels “worn down” by the marriage.
“Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities,” the insider added.
However, the A-listers have put on a reunited front, as they were seen in L.A. together.
“It’s a good sign they were at the game together,” a source told People of the duo attending his son's basketball game.
