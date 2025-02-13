It's War: Blake Lively Seeks Justin Baldoni's Phone Records in Search of Smear Campaign Evidence

On December 31, 2024, The Age of Adaline star filed a lawsuit in New York federal court, accusing Baldoni, his publicist, Wayfarer Studios and others of "retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns."

A few weeks later, Baldoni hit back with his own lawsuit, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of running a smear campaign against him. He’s also suing The New York Times for libel over their December story featuring Lively’s claims.