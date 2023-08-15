Ken Jennings Gets Backlash for Filming 'Jeopardy!' During Hollywood Strike: 'Alex Trebek Would Turn Over in His Grave'

Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings has enraged some by opting to continue filming new episodes of the show amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

After it was announced that Season 40 would feature returning guests and recycled questions with Jennings as host — costar Mayim Bialik previously walked off set to support the strike — people called out Jennings for not siding with the rest of Hollywood.