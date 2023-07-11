Mayim Bialik Admits She Can Feel 'Useless, Irrelevant and Stupid' as 'Jeopardy!' Fans Root for Ken Jennings to Become Sole Host
Despite finding success in Hollywood as a child and as an adult, Mayim Bialik confessed she still struggles with self-doubt.
The actress opened up on the subject during a Q&A with fans, which she posted to YouTube last week, not long after it was revealed the star temporarily stepped down from Jeopardy! co-hosting duties to support the writers' strike.
When the mom-of-one, 47, was asked if she ever feels "useless, irrelevant, and worthless," Bialik confirmed she sometimes does, though she acknowledged it may be difficult for her to explain to others since she lives a privileged lifestyle.
"I would say I am grateful I have the opportunity to be here, and I'm still a human and I often feel like what I'm doing is not what I'm supposed to be doing, or I'm not doing it well enough, or I'm not reaching enough people, or I'm not doing it right, or I look stupid," she said. "Just name the thing and I think it."
"Some people like to surround themselves with people who will not make them feel useless, irrelevant and worthless, but because I'm an actor, I grew up in a world where everyone was like, 'You're amazing,' and it's sometimes hard for me to lean into believing people," added the Big Bang Theory alum.
On the other hand, the Blossom star has received constant criticism for Jeopardy! hosting duties, as some viewers have expressed their desire to see former contestant and champion Ken Jennings be the sole host of the game show instead.
Plus, a source previously told OK! that Bialik was also ruffling feathers behind the scenes.
"Mayim’s getting the job done, but she isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "People don’t think Mayim cuts the right figure on set, even when it comes to her fashion sense. She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling."
Meanwhile, as OK! reported, both Bialik and Jennings, 49, are allegedly kissing up to execs in hopes of becoming the permanent solo host of the series.