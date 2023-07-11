Mayim Bialik Admits She Can Feel 'Useless, Irrelevant and Stupid' as 'Jeopardy!' Fans Root for Ken Jennings to Become Sole Host

When the mom-of-one, 47, was asked if she ever feels "useless, irrelevant, and worthless," Bialik confirmed she sometimes does, though she acknowledged it may be difficult for her to explain to others since she lives a privileged lifestyle.

"I would say I am grateful I have the opportunity to be here, and I'm still a human and I often feel like what I'm doing is not what I'm supposed to be doing, or I'm not doing it well enough, or I'm not reaching enough people, or I'm not doing it right, or I look stupid," she said. "Just name the thing and I think it."