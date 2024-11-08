'Jeopardy!' Spurs Mixed Reactions After Shading Travis Kelce With 'Nasty' Question About NFL Star Dating Taylor Swift: 'Really?'
Do Jeopardy! and Travis Kelce now have "Bad Blood?" Perhaps he can "Shake It Off."
During the Wednesday, November 6, episode of the long-running trivia game show, some fans of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were offended by a question that seemingly shaded Kelce and his pre-romance success.
The clue came up as the $200 question in the category The TV Show in Question, as it asked: "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than a 3-time Super Bowl champ."
Contestant Derek Hieronymus, who ended up losing Wednesday's game, was almost immediately able to answer the question correctly, responding: "Who is Travis Kelce?"
The pop culture trivia question quickly went viral online, especially after Jeopardy!'s Instagram account posted the clue to their Instagram account alongside the caption: "Sorry to this man 😆."
In the comments section of the show's upload and via reactions on various social media platforms, fans had mixed thoughts on whether they found it offensive or funny to claim Kelce is most famous for being Swift's boyfriend — despite landing gigs as a game show host, hosting his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce and starring in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, in addition to being one of the best at his football position in history.
"Travis Kelce is the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL. He hosted Saturday Night Live a long time before Taylor Swift come into the picture. Jeopardy! is a joke. I stopped watching that show after the late great [host] Alex Trebek passed away," one hater snubbed, as another asked, "This is really what we’re stooping to?"
"Jeopardy! was NASTY with Travis Kelce today," a third viewer admitted, while a fourth similarly noted: "Jeopardy! with some Travis Kelce shade tonight."
"Never thought I’d unfollow Jeopardy!. Lmao, this is disgusting," a fifth user declared.
Other social media scrollers, however, thought the joke was a good one.
"In fairness, other than American football fans, he wasn’t really known outside of the U.S. until they started dating. So it’s not incorrect. 💖," someone pointed out, as a hater claimed, "they're not wrong," and another critic complained: "It’s not a jab. It’s true..."
Kelce himself is assumably unbothered by being known as Swift's boyfriend, as he previously admitted it is the life he "chose."
"I have fun with it," he expressed during CBS Mornings in September. "It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements."
At the time, Kelce — who went public with his and Swift's relationship in September 2023 — was referring to filming a commercial with Pepsi.