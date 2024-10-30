'It's Real': Travis Kelce Gushes About Being 'Absolutely Happy' With Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Engagement Rumors Swirl
Travis Kelce can’t control his “Happiness.”
On the Wednesday, October 30, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the actor shared a rare update on his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift while speaking alongside brother Jason Kelce and costar Niecy Nash.
The conversation began with Niecy, 54, noting how people began to “text [her] about Travis” after they began working together on Grotesquerie.
“They started off saying, ‘We’re watching [the show]. Is he the killer?’” she said. “Just to get [me] on the line texting them.”
“Then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?’” Niecy added. “I’m like, ‘Get out of that man’s business!’”
Travis laughed before the Claws actress said she is a “vault” and promised that “nosy” people “aren’t getting nothing out of” her about his relationship with the pop sensation, 34.
“I appreciate you,” Travis, 35, replied. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed, “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that."
Travis’ comments come as sources recently claimed a Tayvis engagement may be on the horizon.
According to the insiders, after Taylor’s insane year, the pair has only grown closer, and the football star has proven to be the perfect partner for her.
“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” one source expressed, referencing how the “Cruel Summer” singer recently faced a foiled terror plot in Vienna, Austria, and experienced tons of online backlash after she endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Additionally, the star has been under fire for receiving a special escort to her Wembley Stadium shows by the city’s Metropolitan Police.
Amid the controversies, Travis has given Taylor “a tremendous sense of peace.”
“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” a source explained.
They continued: “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”
Now that the relationship is stronger than ever, many are hoping the duo take the next step in their romance.
“Everyone is fascinated by Travis and Taylor. I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together,” another insider said.