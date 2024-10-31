or
'I Have No Idea What That's Like': Travis Kelce Brags He's Never Had a 'Dry Spell' in the Bedroom Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce boasted about having 'no idea' what it is like to be in a 'dry spell.'

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is in Travis Kelce’s “Wildest Dreams.”

On the Wednesday, October 30, episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s podcast “New Heights,” the hunk, 35, bragged about never experiencing a “dry spell” in the bedroom.

Travis Kelce's co-host and brother Jason Kelce shared that 'women like to be sought after.'

After a fan called in asking for advice about a decrease in intimacy with his wife, Travis — who hosts the podcast with brother Jason Kelce — claimed he has “no idea what that’s [like].”

The star was seemingly alluding to his relationship with the pop princess, 34, whom he has been dating since summer 2023.

Despite not dealing with the issue in his own life, Travis offered some wisdom to the individual.

“Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic,” he suggested, adding that the caller should rekindle the romance with his lover and “get that thing going.”

Travis Kelce suggested the caller going through a dry spell should 'get some candles, get some rose petals' for his partner.

“Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard,” Travis added. “That’s tough, man.”

Jason, who has been married to wife Kylie Kelce since 2018, jumped in with his own thoughts on the subject.

“Start setting that thing up early. Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have s--,” the 36-year-old began. “I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us. … Women like to be sought after.”

The former NFL star — who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with Kylie — explained that “acts of service” often help women get in the mood.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023.

Jason joked that tight pants also help. “Sometimes they just want to see the goods. I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with,” he teased.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player noted that watching a movie with his wife’s celebrity crush also can put her in the mood.

Meanwhile, Travis interjected with his own ideas. “Try role-play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that. Go to Spencer’s and get some f------ s-- stuff, man, I don’t know," he said.

Elsewhere on the podcast episode, Travis gave a rare update on his relationship with Taylor while speaking with costar Niecy Nash.

Travis Kelce also suggested to 'try role play one night' to the listener.

Niecy, 54, shared that people would “text [her] about Travis” after they started working together on Grotesquerie.

“They started off saying, ‘We’re watching [the show]. Is he the killer?’” she shared. “Just to get [me] on the line texting them.”

“Then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?’” Niecy spilled. “I’m like, ‘Get out of that man’s business!’”

The actress assured her pal she is a “vault” and said “nosy” people “aren’t getting nothing out of” her about his relationship.

“I appreciate you,” Travis replied. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

The actor then raved, “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that."

