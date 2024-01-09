Jeremy Renner's Ex-Girlfriend's Family Accuses Him of Calling Them 'F------ Idiots'
Jeremy Renner did not get a stellar review after meeting his ex-girlfriend's family.
According to a new interview, the relatives of the Arrival actor's former flame Amber Monson were not big fans of Renner, 53, after he dated the hairdresser, 34, for a brief period last year.
After the Tag star and Monson became more serious, Renner invited her mother, Tracy Overholt, and friends to his Lake Tahoe, Calif., mansion. However, upon arrival at the estate, the Hollywood star allegedly spat insults at them over the phone and barred them from entering the property.
"It's kind of out in the boonies where he lives. They’re trying to drive out there and they’re lost, they don’t know where it’s at. It’s dark, the roads are icy and bad," Monson's brother Jason Nelms explained.
"They’re calling him up just trying to figure out where he’s at. And at one point he’s like, ‘What are you guys, f----- idiots? Do you not have a brain between the three of you?" he claimed of what Renner told them. "Nasty s--- like that. They said, 'At least come out to the driveway so we can see where you're at.' He said, 'No, I'm in my socks, you're messing up my chill.'"
"My family’s standing back, and he’s really coming off as a d---,” Nelms recalled. "He was real cold to them. It was like, 'Bow down.' The whole thing was uncomfortable."
According to Nelms, who also alleged the actor was "wasted and being an a------," the matriarch's friend went to shake Renner's hand, only for him to ask, "Who the f--- are you?" The Wind River star also demanded an apology.
"My mom was like, ‘Apologize? You want us to apologize? Seriously?’" he added. “He’s treated him like s---, called them f------ idiots, then expects them to apologize like they’re the ones in the wrong, because he’s King Renner and you’re supposed to bow down to him.”
"He was super rude the whole time, he didn't get off the couch. It took him 10 minutes to get up and shake people's hands," Monson's other brother Dillon Overholt claimed of eventually meeting Renner. "If I was going to invite anybody over I would be humble and welcoming. Not acting like I'm a celebrity and you're just local people from Reno."
While it was unclear how long Renner and Monson dated for, the two allegedly met in August 2023 at a club in Nevada.
The Daily Mail conducted the interview with Monson's family.