Jeremy Renner's Ex-Girlfriend's Family Accuses Him of Calling Them 'F------ Idiots'

After the Tag star and Monson became more serious, Renner invited her mother, Tracy Overholt, and friends to his Lake Tahoe, Calif., mansion. However, upon arrival at the estate, the Hollywood star allegedly spat insults at them over the phone and barred them from entering the property.

"It's kind of out in the boonies where he lives. They’re trying to drive out there and they’re lost, they don’t know where it’s at. It’s dark, the roads are icy and bad," Monson's brother Jason Nelms explained.