Jeremy Renner Opens Up On Physical Therapy Journey After Breaking '30 Plus Bones' In Horrific Snowplow Accident

Source: @jeremyrenner/instagram
Jan. 21 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on Saturday, January 21, to give fans an update on his progress only days after returning home from the hospital.

In the social media message, the Marvel actor took a moment to reflect on both the pain and the love he's experienced over the past few weeks after he was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he captioned a photo of himself laying in bed and appearing to be involved in a physical therapy exercise. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️"

JEREMY RENNER CELEBRATES 52ND BIRTHDAY IN THE ICU AS HE RECOVERS FROM TRAGIC SNOWPLOW INCIDENT

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I," he continued. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Fans and friends pf the Avengers star quickly took to the comments section to wish him well and congratulate him on his incredible progress.

"Your [sic] a champion mate! We love you," fellow MCU actor Chris Hemsworth wrote, while Aquaman star Jason Momoa added, "all our aloha ❤️."

JEREMY RENNER ENJOYS AN 'ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT HIS SPIRITS AS ACTOR REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SNOW PLOW ACCIDENT

Earlier in the month, costar Mark Ruffalo also asked fans to keep Renner in their thoughts and "send healing goodness his way" after the horrifying accident.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," the 13 Going on 30 lead shared to his Instagram Story in a Monday, January 2.

As OK! previously reported, the Mayor of Kingstown star suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after his torso was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1.

Per 911 call logs, Renner was bleeding heavily and having an "extremely difficult" time breathing directly after the incident. He was later rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, January 3, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed it was an accident, noting they did not "suspect any foul play" nor did they believe Renner had been "impaired at all" at the time.

