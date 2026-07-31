Jeremy Shockey Claims Kim Kardashian Was 'Juggling' Multiple Men While Dating Reggie Bush: 'She Should Be in the Circus'

The former couple dated from 2007 to 2010, and according to Bush’s former teammate, he may not have been the only person she was involved with at the time.

Jeremy Shockey said Kim Kardashian 'should be in circus.'

Jeremy Shockey said Reggie Bush was really 'involved' with Kim Kardashian.

The former New Orleans Saints tight end appeared for an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Thursday, July 30.

When the host asked him about what he made of Bush and The Kardashians star’s relationship, which he allegedly witnessed closely during his time on the team, he said, “I used to hang out with them all the time.”

“It was great,” he added.

He also recalled a particular incident from that period that left an impression on him.

“Reggie was so involved with her,” he said.

“We went to training camp one year, and I'm riding in the car with him, and he's on the speaker phone,” he recounted.

“I said, ‘Turn it off, dude. ‘Cause I'm not going to be here. I'm not going to be emotionally…’” Shockey said.