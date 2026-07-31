Jeremy Shockey Claims Kim Kardashian Was 'Juggling' Multiple Men While Dating Reggie Bush: 'She Should Be in the Circus'
July 31 2026, Published 5:10 a.m. ET
Jeremy Shockey shared his thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush’s romance.
The former couple dated from 2007 to 2010, and according to Bush’s former teammate, he may not have been the only person she was involved with at the time.
Jeremy Shockey Said Kim Kardashian Dated Multiple Men While in a Relationship with Reggie Bush
The former New Orleans Saints tight end appeared for an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Thursday, July 30.
When the host asked him about what he made of Bush and The Kardashians star’s relationship, which he allegedly witnessed closely during his time on the team, he said, “I used to hang out with them all the time.”
“It was great,” he added.
He also recalled a particular incident from that period that left an impression on him.
“Reggie was so involved with her,” he said.
“We went to training camp one year, and I'm riding in the car with him, and he's on the speaker phone,” he recounted.
“I said, ‘Turn it off, dude. ‘Cause I'm not going to be here. I'm not going to be emotionally…’” Shockey said.
“To me, I think it's funny,” he remarked, before adding, “I know you're upset right now; you're driving, you're in the car, you're showing your emotions in front of me.”
“But we play football, right?” he joked.
“That was when she started dating [Kanye West]…Or whatever. Like her…That was when the word got out,” he revealed.
Sharpe interjected, asking whether Kim K dated her ex-husband after Bush, or was it Miles Austin of the Dallas Cowboys.
Shockey promptly responded, “Yeah, I was…I think she was juggling three or four guys at the same time.”
“She should be in the circus,” he quipped.
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Jeremy Shockey Claimed Kim Kardashian Was Behind Reggie Bush's Deteriorating Performance During Their Relationship
The former Super Bowl champ also suggested that the SKIMS mogul may have had something to do with Bush’s less-than-stellar track record at the time.
“She has a Kim Kardashian curse,” he said.
“Right when that happened, Reggie got hurt. And she kept going, and it just kept going bad,” he added.
“Everyone dates her; it's like a curse,” he said.
“I had to look down when I walked downstairs. Every side I go, I'm going to think I'm going to trip down,” Shockey joked.
“Cause she's like a curse,” he insisted.
When Sharpe disagreed with him, saying, “She ain't no curse,” the former NFL star doubled down on his stance.
“She only makes money for herself. Reggie didn't make any money; I could just keep going,” he said, implying that he had put significant thought into this.
However, he also praised her, saying that she's a “good person” and “she's smart.”