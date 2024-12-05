'Who the F--- Is That?': Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With New Look — Photos
Deena Cortese's appearance at the 15-year anniversary celebration of Jersey Shore has fans accusing her of going under the knife.
For the glam event on Wednesday, December 4, the reality star got all dolled up in a red gown and beige fur coat, but it was her face that had people talking.
"Deena looks like she got work or fillers," one person commented on a Reddit post featuring photos from the event, while another admitted, "OMG I thought that was Angelina [Pivarnick] at first glance 😅 Deena is so pretty regardless."
A third fan noted the 37-year-old's nose looked "different," sharing, "I saw the picture and I said who the f--- is that??? Then I figured it out through process of elimination. At first, I thought it was Angela [sic] and I was thinking 'She ain’t that slick.'"
"I couldn’t figure out who she was either. I was like I’ve seen this person but they are not the same," a fourth individual agreed. "Would have never guessed it was Deena."
Others felt the change was due to heavy makeup, with one individual explaining, "To me it looks like s----- contouring with makeup because she doesn't look like this at home on IG."
"If you look on her insta she posted a pic 3 days ago, she looks normal," someone else noted. "The pic can’t be that old. I think maybe she has some sort of face tape on to make her face look tighter and plus makeup."
Several of Cortese's costars have candidly discussed the procedures they've had, as Jenni "JWoww" Farley, 38, revealed she's undergone two b----- augmentations.
Pivarnick, also 38, has been an open book about transforming her looks, having had a booty lift, b----- augmentation, rhinoplasty and more.
"I don’t do squats," she quipped in an interview of how she improved her rear. "I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats; I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest."
"I’m never going to lie to the fans or anybody that’s going to DM me," the Staten Island native said. "I’m going to be honest. And that’s really how I want to be forever."
Even some of the reality TV series' male stars have tweaked their looks, as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 39, had someone fix his teeth while one doctor claimed he treated Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, 42, for Botox.
New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursdays on MTV.