NEWS Jessa Duggar Was the Only Sister Who Reached Out to Jailed Brother Josh After His After Child Pornography Conviction: Read Their Messages Source: TLC; mega Jessa Duggar wished her brother a happy 34th birthday shortly before he was sentenced to over 12 years in prison. Allie Fasanella May 11 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar was contacted by only one of his nine sisters following his child pornography conviction in 2021. Jessa Duggar (whose married name is Seewald) wrote to her brother on his 34th birthday while he was in custody at a detention center in Arkansas awaiting sentencing. "Happy birthday, Josh! We love you and are praying for you! Love, The Seewalds," Jessa, 33, penned in a message obtained by an outlet.

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Source: mega; @jessaseewald/instagram Jessa Duggar was molested by Josh when he was a teenager.

Josh, now 38, responded just a few hours later, writing, "Thank you so much for the kind words." Per People, the s-- offender then complained he had "only got one note from a sibling so far today," adding, "you are it." He went on to thank Jessa for being "such an encouragement to me and [his wife] Anna and our kiddos" and for helping his family while he was behind bars. His note concluded, "message back anytime and video chat anytime too! love you all sooo much and miss you."

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Source: @jessaseewald/instagram Jessa Duggar has six kids of her own, while Josh has seven.

Jessa, who was notably molested by Josh when he was a teenager, later replied, "Thank you for those encouraging words." She then told Josh that their Lord "carries your wife and kids closer to his heart" and that she and her family "are thankful to get to love on them." The mom-of-six again said she loved him and was praying for him. The message was the internet personality's second and final exchange with her brother while he was in custody.

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'Shame on You'

Source: mega Josh Duggar shamed his siblings for not reaching out to him.

The former TLC personality was sentenced to 151 months in prison not long after their correspondence. Just two days after learning his fate, Josh told his father, Jim Bob Duggar, that he was disappointed that his 18 siblings, four of whom he molested, had abandoned him after his arrest. "It is shameful that i have received only 1 message from one of my siblings and only 1 video visit," he wrote to his father in a message obtained by People. Josh shared a message he wanted Jim Bob to pass along via the family's group chat. "[W]ith all due respect, shame on you that you didn't reach out," he penned in the message before urging them to "examine [their] hearts and lives" as well as their "own behavior" as to consider how they would want to be treated if they were in his situation.

Josh Duggar's Prison Release Was Pushed Back

Source: @annaduggar/instagram Anna Duggar has stood by her husband.