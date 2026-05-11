Jessa Duggar Was the Only Sister Who Reached Out to Jailed Brother Josh After His After Child Pornography Conviction: Read Their Messages
May 11 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar was contacted by only one of his nine sisters following his child pornography conviction in 2021.
Jessa Duggar (whose married name is Seewald) wrote to her brother on his 34th birthday while he was in custody at a detention center in Arkansas awaiting sentencing.
"Happy birthday, Josh! We love you and are praying for you! Love, The Seewalds," Jessa, 33, penned in a message obtained by an outlet.
Josh, now 38, responded just a few hours later, writing, "Thank you so much for the kind words."
Per People, the s-- offender then complained he had "only got one note from a sibling so far today," adding, "you are it."
He went on to thank Jessa for being "such an encouragement to me and [his wife] Anna and our kiddos" and for helping his family while he was behind bars.
His note concluded, "message back anytime and video chat anytime too! love you all sooo much and miss you."
Jessa, who was notably molested by Josh when he was a teenager, later replied, "Thank you for those encouraging words."
She then told Josh that their Lord "carries your wife and kids closer to his heart" and that she and her family "are thankful to get to love on them."
The mom-of-six again said she loved him and was praying for him. The message was the internet personality's second and final exchange with her brother while he was in custody.
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'Shame on You'
The former TLC personality was sentenced to 151 months in prison not long after their correspondence.
Just two days after learning his fate, Josh told his father, Jim Bob Duggar, that he was disappointed that his 18 siblings, four of whom he molested, had abandoned him after his arrest.
"It is shameful that i have received only 1 message from one of my siblings and only 1 video visit," he wrote to his father in a message obtained by People.
Josh shared a message he wanted Jim Bob to pass along via the family's group chat.
"[W]ith all due respect, shame on you that you didn't reach out," he penned in the message before urging them to "examine [their] hearts and lives" as well as their "own behavior" as to consider how they would want to be treated if they were in his situation.
Josh Duggar's Prison Release Was Pushed Back
He went on to say that they could at least offer his wife and their seven children "unconditional love and kindness," calling Anna "practically a widow" and his children "fatherless."
He closed out by writing, "I LOVE EACH ONE OF YOU EVEN THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN HURTFUL. I LOVE YOU ! WITH A SPIRIT OF LOVE, — JOSH your oldest brother."
Josh remains at FCI Seagoville in Texas, where he recently had his prison sentence extended for the third time. He is now scheduled to be released in February 2033.