Josh Duggar Begged Wife Anna to Send Him Racy Photos While in Prison, Exposed NSFW Emails Reveal: Buy 'Something Low-Cut'
May 8 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Josh Duggar asked wife Anna to send him NSFW photos and messages while he was behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas prior to his child pornography conviction.
In exposed emails between the pair, Josh told his spouse he missed being with her and reminisced on things they did together, writing, "I miss being in the shower with you scrubbing, i miss watching you try on clothes, i miss watching you being s---."
Josh Duggar Told Wife Anna What to Wear in Photos
In that same message — which was obtained by a news outlet — he complimented her weight loss and told her to buy "something low-cut."
"[O]r you can try on clothes and send me a pic of you in your bra and panties ;) or try on 'go to the private pool for sun' swimsuit?" he continued. "[By the way] you should order you a 2-piece swimsuit since summer is coming on soon, get something hot and fun."
'Send Pics ASAP'
It seemed like Anna, 37, didn't answer his message, as a few days later he wrote, "p.s. — send pics asap as requested, imlied [sic], inferred or otherwise stated lol. nice one(s) with your twos in it! (OvO)."
In another note published by People, the father-of-seven, 38, asked his wife what she's "thinking/dreaming/fantasizing about" regarding their relationship.
"We could really have some fun ... once we were nice and relaxed! So many memories flooding my mind right now," he spilled.
- Anna Duggar Reportedly Refuses To Divorce Josh Duggar As Embattled Reality Star Awaits Sentencing
- Josh Duggar's Wife & Mother Plead For Leniency In Child Porn Sentencing: He 'Has A Tender Heart & Is Compassionate Toward Others'
- Duggar Family Friend Reveals Anna Will Be 'Blamed' For Not Fulfilling Husband Josh's Twisted 'Needs'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Anna appeared to oblige to some of his photo requests, as he also wrote to her, "your s--- cleavage is amazing! thank you for thinking of me!"
At some point during their correspondence, Josh was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, resulting in a 151-month jail sentence, which began in 2022 at FCI Seagoville in Texas.
Josh Duggar Shaded His Family for Their Lack of Support
While Anna has stayed supportive of her spouse despite his prison sentence and accusations, in other leaked messages, Josh lashed out at his mom, Michelle Duggar, 59, and the rest of his family.
In one text, he shamed them for not being empathetic about his situation, claiming he received "more compassion and love from strangers" than those closest to him.
"[F]amily members continuing to judge and condemn, saying hurtful things is so hard to deal with," one message read, adding he's in "awe of how hurtful and judgmental people can be."
"[E]ven just to be quiet and shut up and not say anything, but no, its [sic] like they enjoy it and they have been waiting to ambush me," added Josh.
In another note, he declared his innocence, claiming a coworker at the used car dealership he used to work at downloaded the illegal images on his computer.