or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Josh Duggar
OK LogoCOUPLES

Josh Duggar Begged Wife Anna to Send Him Racy Photos While in Prison, Exposed NSFW Emails Reveal: Buy 'Something Low-Cut'

Photo of Josh and Anna Duggar
Source: @annaduggar/instagram;mega

Josh and Anna Duggar married in 2008.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 8 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar asked wife Anna to send him NSFW photos and messages while he was behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas prior to his child pornography conviction.

In exposed emails between the pair, Josh told his spouse he missed being with her and reminisced on things they did together, writing, "I miss being in the shower with you scrubbing, i miss watching you try on clothes, i miss watching you being s---."

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar Told Wife Anna What to Wear in Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Josh Duggar asked his wife to send him a photo in her bra and underwear.
Source: @annaduggar/instagram

Josh Duggar asked his wife to send him a photo in her bra and underwear.

In that same message — which was obtained by a news outlet — he complimented her weight loss and told her to buy "something low-cut."

"[O]r you can try on clothes and send me a pic of you in your bra and panties ;) or try on 'go to the private pool for sun' swimsuit?" he continued. "[By the way] you should order you a 2-piece swimsuit since summer is coming on soon, get something hot and fun."

Article continues below advertisement

'Send Pics ASAP'

Photo of Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in jail on child pornography charges.
Source: mega

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in jail on child pornography charges.

It seemed like Anna, 37, didn't answer his message, as a few days later he wrote, "p.s. — send pics asap as requested, imlied [sic], inferred or otherwise stated lol. nice one(s) with your twos in it! (OvO)."

In another note published by People, the father-of-seven, 38, asked his wife what she's "thinking/dreaming/fantasizing about" regarding their relationship.

"We could really have some fun ... once we were nice and relaxed! So many memories flooding my mind right now," he spilled.

MORE ON:
Josh Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Anna Duggar has supported her spouse throughout his scandal.
Source: @annaduggar/instagram

Anna Duggar has supported her spouse throughout his scandal.

Anna appeared to oblige to some of his photo requests, as he also wrote to her, "your s--- cleavage is amazing! thank you for thinking of me!"

At some point during their correspondence, Josh was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, resulting in a 151-month jail sentence, which began in 2022 at FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Josh Duggar Shaded His Family for Their Lack of Support

Photo of Josh Duggar shamed his parents and siblings for not showing him 'compassion' amid his scandal.
Source: @duggarfam/instagram

Josh Duggar shamed his parents and siblings for not showing him 'compassion' amid his scandal.

While Anna has stayed supportive of her spouse despite his prison sentence and accusations, in other leaked messages, Josh lashed out at his mom, Michelle Duggar, 59, and the rest of his family.

In one text, he shamed them for not being empathetic about his situation, claiming he received "more compassion and love from strangers" than those closest to him.

"[F]amily members continuing to judge and condemn, saying hurtful things is so hard to deal with," one message read, adding he's in "awe of how hurtful and judgmental people can be."

"[E]ven just to be quiet and shut up and not say anything, but no, its [sic] like they enjoy it and they have been waiting to ambush me," added Josh.

In another note, he declared his innocence, claiming a coworker at the used car dealership he used to work at downloaded the illegal images on his computer.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.