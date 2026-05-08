Josh Duggar Begged Wife Anna to Send Him Racy Photos While in Prison, Exposed NSFW Emails Reveal: Buy 'Something Low-Cut'

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Josh Duggar asked wife Anna to send him NSFW photos and messages while he was behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas prior to his child pornography conviction. In exposed emails between the pair, Josh told his spouse he missed being with her and reminisced on things they did together, writing, "I miss being in the shower with you scrubbing, i miss watching you try on clothes, i miss watching you being s---."

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Josh Duggar Told Wife Anna What to Wear in Photos

Source: @annaduggar/instagram Josh Duggar asked his wife to send him a photo in her bra and underwear.

In that same message — which was obtained by a news outlet — he complimented her weight loss and told her to buy "something low-cut." "[O]r you can try on clothes and send me a pic of you in your bra and panties ;) or try on 'go to the private pool for sun' swimsuit?" he continued. "[By the way] you should order you a 2-piece swimsuit since summer is coming on soon, get something hot and fun."

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'Send Pics ASAP'

Source: mega Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in jail on child pornography charges.

It seemed like Anna, 37, didn't answer his message, as a few days later he wrote, "p.s. — send pics asap as requested, imlied [sic], inferred or otherwise stated lol. nice one(s) with your twos in it! (OvO)." In another note published by People, the father-of-seven, 38, asked his wife what she's "thinking/dreaming/fantasizing about" regarding their relationship. "We could really have some fun ... once we were nice and relaxed! So many memories flooding my mind right now," he spilled.

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Source: @annaduggar/instagram Anna Duggar has supported her spouse throughout his scandal.

Anna appeared to oblige to some of his photo requests, as he also wrote to her, "your s--- cleavage is amazing! thank you for thinking of me!" At some point during their correspondence, Josh was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, resulting in a 151-month jail sentence, which began in 2022 at FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Josh Duggar Shaded His Family for Their Lack of Support

Source: @duggarfam/instagram Josh Duggar shamed his parents and siblings for not showing him 'compassion' amid his scandal.