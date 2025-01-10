COUPLES Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten Drop Divorce After Adult Film Star Filed for Third Time Amid Violent Abuse Accusations Source: MEGA; @Bonnierotten/instagram Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten have tried divorcing three times in their two-year marriage,

Jesse James and his wife, Bonnie Rotten, are back together — again. The tumultuous couple has dropped their divorce for yet another time after the adult film star filed to legally end her marriage twice in December 2022 and once in November 2024.

Source: @Bonnierotten/instagram Bonnie Rotten and Jesse James jointly filed to dismiss their divorce on Monday, January 6.

James and Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Hicks, filed a joint "notice of nonsuit" on Monday, January 6, per court documents obtained by a news publication. The court approved the duo's request, with the case now listed as "closed."

Source: @thealainajames/Instagram Bonnie Rotten and Jessie James share a son, Bishop, 1.

Rotten and James' divorce dismissal comes less than two months after the brunette beauty filed for divorce and both spouses slammed one another with temporary restraining orders. The on-again, off-again pair tied the knot in June 2022 and share their 1-year-old son, Bishop, who was born in June 2023. Rotten first tried to pull the plug on her marriage just five months after she said "I do."

At the time, she was pregnant with their child and accused James of cheating. Rotten and her husband later reunited, causing her to dismiss her initial filing. Peace didn't last for long, however, as Rotten filed for divorce for a second time just days later and mere hours after reuniting with James in an attempt to salvage their marriage.

Source: @popeofwelding/Instagram Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten tied the knot in June 2022.

While Rotten and James have proven the state of their marriage can change at any instant, the two seemed to still be going strong as of Thursday, January 9, when the ex-husband of Sandra Bullock took to Instagram to share a video of him and his wife having a meal with their son. "BBQ LUNCH!!" James wrote while tagging Schmidt Family Barbecue in Bee Cave, Texas.

Rotten re-shared the post — which featured her, James and their toddler enjoying a feast-like meal. James revealed in December 2024 that his and Rotten's marriage was back on, as he joked in the caption of an Instagram upload: "Cheaper to Keep’er…..…..but not by much.."

Source: @thealainajames/Instagram Bonnie Rotten was pregnant with her and Jesse James' son when she first filed for divorce in December 2022.

The witty remark was written alongside a photo of the adult film actress sitting in a brown leather chair and smiling while wearing a black mini skirt, a top in the same color and a furry blue statement jacket. In the comments of the post, fans appeared happy to see the couple worked things out, as one of James' followers admitted: "I'm so invested in this love story! 😂."