Jesse James' Son's Domestic Abuse Charges Exposed Months Before Father's Wife Bonnie Rotten Begged For Protective Order

Bonnie alleged the mechanic called her a “f****ing r*****” — which he later admitted to on social media — and also stated that she "begged him to stop" his behavior but he was "standing in front of the door," supposedly to keep her from leaving their home.

As OK! previously reported, the adult film actress, who has only been married to Jesse for roughly 6 months, has filed for divorce from the Monster Garage host twice since the end of November over cheating allegations.

Although she initially reunited with the reality star after first filing the court papers, she submitted a second set of documents on Monday, December 5.