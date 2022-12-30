Jesse James' Son's Domestic Abuse Charges Exposed Months Before Father's Wife Bonnie Rotten Begged For Protective Order
As the drama between Jesse James and pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten continues, it's been revealed that the television personality's son was recently embroiled in domestic abuse allegations of his own.
Jesse Eli James was sentenced to two days in jail in May after he pleaded guilty to beating his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson earlier this year.
"I am afraid that Jesse will come back to my home and retaliate against me for getting him arrested again," Lucee claimed in her petition for a protective order. "I am afraid that Jesse will follow through on his threat to kill me."
She was granted a lifetime order of protection, which the 25-year-old then promptly violated by sending her threatening text messages.
“You are my girl still!” He wrote in one of the referenced texts. “I’m not looking for anyone and you better not be a h** behind my back!”
This came months before his father's pregnant wife, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James, would ask the court for her own protective order on Wednesday, December 7, after accusing the West Coast Chopper alum of "conduct that constitutes family violence."
Bonnie alleged the mechanic called her a “f****ing r*****” — which he later admitted to on social media — and also stated that she "begged him to stop" his behavior but he was "standing in front of the door," supposedly to keep her from leaving their home.
As OK! previously reported, the adult film actress, who has only been married to Jesse for roughly 6 months, has filed for divorce from the Monster Garage host twice since the end of November over cheating allegations.
Although she initially reunited with the reality star after first filing the court papers, she submitted a second set of documents on Monday, December 5.
"Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me. He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being ... I should’ve known better you’re all right."